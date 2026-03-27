Japan calling: A travel guide to the land of tradition and neon!

Japan is a country where centuries-old traditions exist effortlessly alongside dazzling modernity. From the neon-lit streets of Tokyo to the serene temples of Kyoto, every corner offers a unique blend of culture, cuisine, and unforgettable experiences. Whether it’s savouring fresh sushi, witnessing cherry blossoms in bloom, or riding a bullet train across scenic landscapes, Japan promises a journey that feels both timeless and futuristic. Here is a detailed travel guide to Japan from Vizag: The only travel guide you’ll need to Japan from Vizag: 1. Travel While there are no direct flights from Vizag to Japan, direct flights are available from Delhi and Mumbai. The flights operating on these routes are All Nippon Airways, Air India, Japan Airlines, and Indigo. The flight duration is between 7.5 and 9 hours. To get there, you can book a train or flight from Vizag to Delhi or Mumbai and board the flight. Trains that operate on the Vizag to Delhi route are Swarna Jayanthi, Samata Express, and AP Express. Trains that operate between Vizag and Mumbai are Konark Express and Mumbai LLT Express. Indigo and Air India flights operate to both cities from Vizag. 2. Stay If you’re on a budget, consider Quintessa Hotel Kagoshima, Hotel Sapporo, and Ebisuya, ideal for families. Hostel Sapporo will suit bachelors or backpackers. For premium options, Hyatt Regency Hakone Resort, The Ritz-Carlton Tokyo, and Hoshinoya Kyoto are recommended. 3. Sightseeing Enjoy cherry blossom sightseeing in Japan: Cherry Blossoms are iconic in Japan, with beautiful blooms and cultural representation, often inspiring products and imagery worldwide.

Mount Fuji

Enjoy gazing at the iconic Mount Fuji, Japan’s highest peak and also a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

Senso-ji

One of the oldest temples in Japan, this place is popular among tourists for its Kaminarimon, also known as the Thunder Gate, its five-storey pagoda, and the traditional Nakamise dori, where you can shop for souvenirs. The best time to visit this place is during Sanja Matsuri, a traditional festival.

Tokyo Disneyland

Disneyland in Japan is unique due to its exceptional fan service, high-quality attractions, and incorporation of kawaii culture, attracting visitors from around the globe.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Built in Universal Studios in Osaka, this themed park is known for its highly immersive recreation of Hogsmeade village, Hogwarts castle, and the Forbidden Journey roller coaster ride.

Walk around Shibuya Crossing

The Shibuya Crossing captures Japan’s spirit in the truest sense. Known as the busiest street in Japan, with millions of people always walking in every direction, this crossing makes us believe that Japan truly is the busiest country in the world.

Eat Authentic Japanese Food

Japanese cuisine goes far beyond sushi. Make sure to try ramen, tempura, takoyaki, okonomiyaki, and matcha desserts. Visiting a small local ramen shop or sushi bar is an experience in itself. And while you are at it, also explore the 7-Eleven and convenience stores in Japan, where you can get a freshly made filling meal that is priced reasonably.

Explore Tokyo at night

Tokyo completely transforms after sunset. Neon lights, late-night ramen shops, arcades, and bustling streets make nighttime exploration one of the most exciting things to do in Japan.

Japan offers a unique blend of tradition, modern cities, and unforgettable experiences for travellers. While exploring its temples, food, and vibrant streets, it’s important to respect the country’s strong public etiquette and cultural norms. Simple things like keeping noise levels low in public spaces and following local customs can make a big difference. Visitors should also be aware that cultural differences and occasional instances of subtle racism may occur. Being respectful and mindful will help ensure a smoother and more enjoyable trip.