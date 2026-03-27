Loved Project Hail Mary? Watch these sci-fi movies next!

The movie Project Hail Mary is making rounds on social media for its interesting plotline, and it deserves the hype! Based on the Andy Weir novel of the same name, this film follows Ryland Grace, a former molecular biologist with a mission to save Earth as the Sun is slowly dying. He forms an unlikely friendship with an alien from planet 40 Eridani, as they work together to find a solution. Headlined by Ryan Gosling, this film gained many positive reviews from critics and fans alike for its different approach to sci-fi films. If you haven’t caught this movie, you’re truly missing out! But if you have watched this film and are looking for similar movies, this article is for you! Here are some movies and series that you can watch!

P.S: Be warned, there are soft spoilers for Project Hail Mary in this article!

Top movies to watch after watching Project Hail Mary!

1. Sunshine

If you loved the storyline about a cast trying to save a dying Sun storyline, this is the movie you should watch! The Sun is dying and a team of international astronauts are sent on a dangerous mission to reignite the star with a nuclear fission bomb in 2057.

On Disney+

2. The Right Stuff

The Right Stuff is about seven test pilots who set off on a path to become the first American astronauts to enter space as the Space Race ensues. However, they are met with challenges as they attempt to make history.

On Amazon Prime Video

3. Mickey 17

For those who loved the humour and bonding with alien species, you have to watch this. Using a human expedition to colonize space, the movie revolves around Mickey 17, who has a clone alive and has to deal with existing in two places at the same time.

On JioHotstar

4. The Martian

While this is a popular sci-fi movie, The Martian is a great pick if you want another adaptation from the genius Andy Weir! An astronaut is stranded on Mars after his team assumes him dead when a space mission goes wrong.

On JioHotstar

5. 2001: A Space Odyssey

This is easily better than any of the sci-fi movie released in the 21st century and watching it now, during the rise of AI, will make shivers run down your back! A mysterious artifact is uncovered on the moon and a spacecraft manned by two people and one supercomputer is sent to Jupiter to find its origins.

On Amazon Prime Video

While this list doesn’t have Interstellar and Gravity, these sci-fi movies like Project Hail Mary lean more into different aspects of the story of the film. Let us know in the comments below which film you’ll be watching during the weekend!

Also read: 5 Must-Watch Sci-Fi Hits on Prime Video: Top Picks for Futurists and Thrill Seekers!

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