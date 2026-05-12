New OTT releases to binge-watch this week!

The week has begun, and you know what time it is! It is time for your weekly update on the latest and new OTT releases! There are many highly anticipated titles rolling out this week to take care of your entertainment needs! The fate of the world rests on Ryland Grace as he is sent on a mission to find a solution to prevent humanity from dying in the worldwide sensation Project Hail Mary. Seo Anna and Yoon Deok-hyun work as traditional haenyeo as they escape their troubles in the upcoming K-drama Azure Spring. Marvel’s standalone special The Punisher: One Last Kill revolves around a vigilante who is pulled back into the troubled past he wants to leave behind. Here are some new OTT releases that you can watch this week!

Best new OTT releases to watch this week!

May 11

1. Project Hail Mary

Ryland Grace wakes up disoriented in an isolated spaceship, light-years away from Earth, with no memories of how he got there or who he is. As he begins to wander and he regains his memories bit by bit, he gets to know about his mission- the sun is dimming, Earth is entering an Ice Age period, and he is sent to another galaxy to find a cure. And to Grace’s surprise, he realises he has company in outer space.

OTT: Available to buy or rent on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play

Streaming from: May 11

2. Azure Spring

Red Velvet’s Yeri and Kang Sang-jun are both recovering from personal losses. They both find the sea as their refuge as they become haenyo or traditional female divers, plunging into the sea to find the meaning of life.

OTT: Channel K via Amazon Prime Video

3. The Legend of Kitchen Soldier

This military comedy-fantasy is adapted from J Robin’s popular Naver webtoon and features some top Korean stars, Park Ji-hoon, Lee Sang-yi, Jung Woong-in, and more. Kang Seong-jae is a soldier, and he gets transferred to the Gangrim Post, where First Sergeant Park Jae Yeong, First Lieutenant Cho Ye Rin and military cook Yun Dong Hyeon are stationed. He begins to uncover a dark corner of corruption beneath the army’s base.

OTT: Rakuten Viki

May 12

4. Devil May Cry season 2

With Dante in captivity after the events of season 1, his estranged twin brother Vergil breaks out a war using demons to invade the human world.

OTT: Netflix

5. The Punisher: One Last Kill

Frank is attempting to live his life without being the Punisher. But fate has different plans when an unexpected force pulls him back into the violence.

OTT: JioHotstar

May 13

6. Between Father and Son

This Mexican thriller surrounds a successful lawyer who visits her fiancé’s family house and sparks a forbidden connection with her future stepson. This connection sets the exposure of buried secrets, moral collapse, and desire.

OTT: Netflix

7. Good Omens: The Finale

After three years, the beloved adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel returns for a finale! Aziraphale is now the Supreme Archangel and is in charge of the Second Coming. Crowley, on the other hand, is figuring out whether their bond and the world are worth fighting for.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

8. Off-Campus

This romance is adapted from Elle Kennedy’s best-selling novels and chronicles the love story between a music student, Hannah Wells, and the university’s hockey player, Garett Graham, who are polar opposites of each other.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

9. Roosters season 2

Based on Alpha Males, this Dutch comedy series returns with another season! Mike, Danny, Greg, and Ivo come back from their men’s growth workshop as changed, new individuals. Can they handle the same society as changed people?

OTT: Netflix

May 14

10. Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The final concluding movie of this high-stakes thriller shows Hamza Ali Mazari as he climbs up ladders and secures his place in the dangerous underworld of the mafia in Lyari. But as his secrets are unveiled, he decides to execute his plans to avenge his nation.

OTT: JioHotstar

11. Nemesis

This Netflix original crime thriller series follows an intense cat-and-mouse game between a brilliant thief and a relentless detective from the LAPD in the ever-busy Los Angeles.

OTT: Netflix

May 15

12. Exam

This upcoming drama series is set around one of Tamil Nadu’s most pressing social issues- the leaking of competitive exam papers. A young woman with a shady past takes on the corrupt side of the Regional Public Service Examinations (RPSE) system.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

13. Kartavya

Saif Ali Khan returns to the silver screen as a police officer who is navigating against a high-stakes investigation that pulls him into a bottomless pit of corruption, power, and influence, while putting his family in danger.

OTT: Netflix

With these new OTT releases slated for the week, your watchlist will never be empty! So, what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars, stock up on your snacks, and select the title you want to watch!

Read also: Telugu Web Series You Must Stream on OTT Right Now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.