New OTT releases this week: 7 movies and shows to stream

It’s the beginning of the week, and now is the time to dive into something fresh on your favourite streaming platform. From courtroom comedies and heartfelt dramas to slick thrillers and feel-good family films, the OTT lineup this week is diverse. Indian originals are leading the charge, with some big names returning and a few exciting new arrivals making their debut. So clear your schedule, grab your snacks, and scroll through what’s new. Your next binge is closer than you think.

Here’s a look at the latest movies and shows you can stream this week :

1. Hey Kay Navin?

Aditya and Rama, a couple who have been together for over a decade, are often seen as the picture-perfect family. They enjoy financial abundance, stability, and a cosy, comfortable home. As they approach their forties, Aditya’s mother continuously pressures Rama to conceive. After years of following the same routine, Rama becomes frustrated and decides to start her own clothing line. This decision leads to conflicts between her and Aditya, who is usually very supportive.

Streaming from: March 31

Where to watch: ZEE5

2. Happy Patel

With a star-studded cast including Vir Das, Imran Khan, Mona Singh and Aamir Khan, this movie revolves around a clumsy NRI, who reluctantly gets roped in by the underworld to complete a secret mission. He’s sent to India and has to ensure he blends in without making it obvious that he’s an NRI. This movie explores humour, action and chaos.

Streaming from: April 1

Where to watch: Netflix

3.Sins of Kujo

Taiza Kujo, a defence lawyer who has mastered the grey areas of law, has earned a reputation for defending criminals who have committed heinous crimes. From yakuza members to drug dealers and all sorts of convicted predators, he fights their cases to reduce their suffering. A new joinee questions his ethics as a human, as he believes that those who defend bad guys are bad too.

Streaming from: April 2

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan stars as Gulshan Arora, a renowned football coach with a fiery temper and pent-up frustration from workplace stress and marital separation. After a drunken driving incident, he is assigned to coach a team of specially abled players, an initially unwelcome task. What starts in resentment evolves into empathy as he discovers the journey is about more than football; it’s about embracing kindness and humanity.

Streaming from: April 3

Where to watch: SonyLIV

5. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the road

Vibhuti Narayan Mishra takes his neighbour Angoori on a religious trip to Uttarakhand, accompanied by his wife, Anita, and Angoori’s husband, Manmohan Tiwari. During the trip, they become entangled with gangsters, played by Ravi Kishan and Mukesh Tiwari, who surprisingly fall in love with both Anita and Angoori.

Streaming from: April 3

Where to watch: ZEE5

6. Maamla Legal Hai – Season 2

In the highly anticipated second season, Ravi Kishan reprises his role as the quirky yet astute V. D. Tyagi, now a Judge. Harvard-educated lawyer Ananya Shroff faces rivalry with the arrival of another fierce and formidable contender. This season, the courtroom hosts even more outrageous cases, including rodents feasting on ganja and parrots acting indecently.

Streaming from: April 3

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Maa Ka Sum

Agastya, a 19-year-old math prodigy, believes that everything can be solved with the right equation and algorithm. And he puts this theory to the test for a personal reason, as he is on a quest to find the perfect date for his single mother. Starring celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, Mona Singh, and Mihir Ahuja in lead roles, this slice-of-life series captures the determination of a teenager and the beauty of second chances.

Streaming from: April 3

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

With seven titles spanning courtroom drama, family comedy, sports, and slice-of-life storytelling, this week’s OTT slate leaves little room for excuses. Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh, a tear, or a gripping moral dilemma, the remote is yours; pick wisely.

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