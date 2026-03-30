Visakhapatnam Port Authority Cargo Record Set in 2025-26

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set a new record in cargo handling for the 2025-26 financial year.

According to VPA authorities, as of March 28, the port handled 90.29 million tonnes of cargo, setting a new record.

The cargo handled primarily consisted of key commodities such as rock phosphate, aluminium powder, magnesium ore, steel plates, granite blocks, and oil.

The ships carrying the materials frequently visit the port for both export and import operations.

Officials remarked that the Visakhapatnam Port Authority is surging ahead on a path of progress, having successfully achieved the targets set by the Union Ministry of Shipping.

The port management acknowledged that the record was made possible through the collective effort of officials, staff, and workers.

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