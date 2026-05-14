The State Cabinet at its meeting held in Amaravati on Thursday mainly focussed on fuel conservation in tune with the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to minimise the use of fuel. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who chaired the meeting, said that work from home WFH option should be studied and action plan prepared to implement it wherever it is possible.

Besides bringing down the number of vehicles in the convoys, Ministers and people representatives should explore other options to minimise expenditure. He underlined the need to encourage electric vehicles.

The Chief Minister also focussed on the utilisation of solar power. The Chief Minister also advised Ministers to switch to virtual mode whenever possible. Chandrababu Naidu also exhorted people to minimise spending on gold.

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