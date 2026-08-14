Human-elephant conflicts: Govt steps up prevention

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said the government aims at preventing human-elephant conflicts and initiates measures in that direction.

Participating in a programme held at a hotel in Visakhapatnam to mark World Elephant Day on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the portfolio of forests also, said that in a bid to check the conflicts in the areas like Palamaneru and Parvatiouram Manyam, four kumki elephants were brought from Karnataka, and a centre was set up to train them to drive away wild elephants from human settlements. “The experiment is yielding the desired result,” he observed.

On the steps being taken for the protection of elephants, the deputy chief minister said the number of elephant protection centres was increased from 26 to 33.

Under the HANUMAN (Healing and Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid, and Nursing of Wildlife) project, over 200 wild animals were protected, and about 30 were shifted to safer places, he said, and added that the project launched by the government was being successfully implemented.

Pawan Kalyan gave away prizes to the winners of the painting contest held in 21,450 schools on the occasion.

Union Minister of State for Environment and Forests Kirthivardan Singh and others took part in the programme.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister went round the photo exhibition put up on the HANUMAN project.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu