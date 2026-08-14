SBI Visakhapatnam Undertakes Massive Tree Plantation Drive

Aiming to spread the ‘green’ message, State Bank of India, Visakhapatnam region, has undertaken a massive plantation drive. As part of its endeavour to protect the environment, the bank has been encouraging tree plantation in various areas of the Visakhapatnam region for the last five days through an extensive plantation programme.

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Bank Regional Manager Ch. Krishna Mohan Achari said: “We are moving ahead in a planned manner, intending to plant thousands of saplings across the Visakhapatnam region by August 15”. As part of this environmental protection programme, various types of saplings were planted on the premises of the ‘First Referral Unit’ (FRU) Hospital at Arilova.

In the programme, FRU Chief Medical Officer Anitha, doctors Venkateshwarlu and K. Ragasudha, Arilova SBI Branch Manager Santosh, along with Krishna Mohan Achari, participated and planted saplings.

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Speaking on the occasion, he said the plantation of saplings was very important to provide clean air and a green environment to future generations as part of environmental protection. He said: “SBI is always at the forefront of serving society through CSR funds with social responsibility along with business services”. The staff of ​FRU, officers and employees of SBI participated in the programme.