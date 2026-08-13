>
Light Dark
More...

Now Reading: Pfizer holds free eye camp

1
  • 01

    Pfizer holds free eye camp

Light Dark

Pfizer holds free eye camp

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam4 hours ago

Pfizer, Sankar Foundation Hold Free Eye Camp in Parawada

Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited, in collaboration with Sankar Foundation, organised a free eye screening camp at Lemarthi in Parawada mandal of Anakapalle district under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by Ravi Chander Katta, Site Head, Pfizer, in the presence of senior Pfizer officials
and representatives from Sankar Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Chander Katta urged beneficiaries to make better use of the eye camp and take advantage of the services being offered to prevent avoidable blindness.

He appreciated Sankar Foundation’s dedicated service to the community and lauded the organisation for providing spectacles to eligible beneficiaries on the spot. Expressing happiness over the partnership, he commended its commitment to delivering quality and affordable eye care services.

Also read: Visakhapatnam Port Authority Welcomes ICMR Research Team

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

Related Posts

Previous Post

Next Post

Loading Next Post...
Search
Popular Now
Show More
Scroll to Top
Loading

Signing-in 3 seconds...

Signing-up 3 seconds...