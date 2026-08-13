Pfizer, Sankar Foundation Hold Free Eye Camp in Parawada

Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited, in collaboration with Sankar Foundation, organised a free eye screening camp at Lemarthi in Parawada mandal of Anakapalle district under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by Ravi Chander Katta, Site Head, Pfizer, in the presence of senior Pfizer officials

and representatives from Sankar Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Chander Katta urged beneficiaries to make better use of the eye camp and take advantage of the services being offered to prevent avoidable blindness.

He appreciated Sankar Foundation’s dedicated service to the community and lauded the organisation for providing spectacles to eligible beneficiaries on the spot. Expressing happiness over the partnership, he commended its commitment to delivering quality and affordable eye care services.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu