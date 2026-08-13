Visakhapatnam Port Authority Welcomes ICMR Research Team

A team of 44 scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) visited the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Wednesday. The visit was part of the Mid-Career Management Development Programme conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV).

This academic-focused visit was designed to offer the visiting scientists comprehensive, first-hand insights into the day-to-day operations, advanced logistics systems, the physical infrastructure, and the strategic importance of the placement of one of India’s premier major ports.

The senior port officials of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority conducted an elaborate briefing session on the technical and administrative functioning of the facility. The presentations also focused on core activities, including import and export mechanisms, cargo movement through the harbour, efficient supply chain logistics, and bulk cargo handling.

The itinerary of the academic visit also featured an interactive session where port management addressed specific queries from the researchers about the infrastructure development projects, port engineering, and the important role that modern maritime hubs play in growing the nation’s broader trade and economy exponentially.

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