A simple idea of sharing surplus food has grown into a community-led movement across India. Community fridges provide a space where people can leave food for those who need it, helping address both food waste and hunger. In Vizag, where thousands of homeless people are seen at traffic signals and on footpaths, the difference a community fridge can make could be vast and life-changing. As Vizag City Police is introducing such fridges at not just one, but five locations in the city, here’s what you need to know about the initiative and how you can be a part of it.

Community Fridges in Vizag

The concept of community fridges began in Germany in 2012 and gradually spread to different parts of the world. In India, the movement gained momentum in 2017, with the first community fridge introduced in Gurugram in June. These are service-driven food storage units designed to help feed anyone in need. Building on that idea, households are encouraged to share excess food that might otherwise go to waste, helping redistribute it to those who can benefit from it.

In Visakhapatnam, a major rollout took place around June 2022, when organisations such as the International Vaish Federation introduced community fridges in the city. The initiative began with 20 fridges donated by the organisation and others, and received a positive response from residents. It then reached several parts of the city, including Gajuwaka, Anakapalli, Murali Nagar, Arilova, Railway Grounds and Lawson’s Bay Colony.

In 2026, the Visakhapatnam city police will launch a new community fridge initiative on August 15. Community fridges will be installed at Asilmetta, Gopalapatnam, Jagadamba, Maddilapalem, and Old Gajuwaka. Anyone willing to contribute can leave suitable food in the designated fridges, allowing others to access it when required.

Guidelines for Using the Community Fridges

Dos and what can be donated?

Place only fresh and hygienically prepared food in the fridge.

Use clean and properly sealed containers for prepared meals.

Ensure packaged food is unopened and within its expiry date.

Fresh fruits and vegetables that are suitable for immediate consumption.

Unopened bottles of water and packaged juices.

Close the refrigerator door properly after placing or collecting food.

Dispose of any waste in the designated dustbin.

Don’ts

Do not place spoiled, stale or expired food in the refrigerator.

Do not store raw meat, fish or other uncooked animal products.

Do not place damaged, opened or leaking food packets inside.

Do not leave alcohol, medicines or other unrelated items in the fridge.

Do not misuse, tamper with or damage the refrigerator.

Setting up community fridges is only the first step. Their usefulness also depends on regular cleaning, organisation and maintenance. Just as important is awareness. Many people may have surplus food at home but may not know that there is an option to share it instead of throwing it away. Encouraging people to pack safe excess food and place it in a community fridge can help someone who needs it.

The Happy Fridge movement in Delhi, Food ATMs in Kolkata, Ayyamittu Unn in Chennai, Sharing Shelves in Gurugram, the Roti Bank in Mumbai, Feed the Need in Hyderabad, and our very own Feed the Hunger in Visakhapatnam are initiatives that have taken different forms across the country while working towards the same purpose. They create a way for food to reach people who need it, rather than being discarded, while encouraging communities to take collective responsibility for food waste and hunger. Moreover, these efforts show how a shared resource can bring people together and build a culture of giving without making the interaction feel like an act of charity. This Independence Day, let us make sharing a part of our celebration.

Also read: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, other events line up to mark I-Day

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