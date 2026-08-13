To ease the passenger rush, the railways have announced the operation of special trains between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. According to a press note issued by the railways, the trains will be operated twice a week.

Train No. 08509 will depart from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam on Sundays and Thursdays at 9.50 a.m. between August 16 and September 10.

Train No. 08510 will depart from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati at 7.40 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays between August 17 and September 11.

Passengers are advised to take note of these special trains from Visakhapatnam and plan their journeys accordingly.

Also read: Emergency medical room opened at Vizag railway station

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