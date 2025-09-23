7 top new OTT releases series and movies to stream this week!

As humans, we seek entertainment in different settings. Thanks to advancements in technology and OTT platforms, we can access and indulge in entertainment through various mediums online. This week’s OTT schedule is packed with interesting titles, like the new season of the Emmy-nominated series Slow Horses, a new, no-filter talk show, Two Much, featuring Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, and a limited-series thriller, Wayward, in which the charming founder of a school for troubled teens hides something sinister. Here are the 7 top new OTT releases of series and movies that you can stream this week!

1. Sundarakanda

Siddharth struggles to find love, being born under an unlucky star and having a rigid checklist of qualities his partner should possess. His life changes when he meets his perfect match in a chance encounter.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: September 23

2. Alice In Borderland Season 3

After emerging victorious from the deadly face card games in the Borderland, survivours breathe a sigh of relief. Several of them have found themselves with the perfect lives. But a face card remains: The Joker. Arisu walks back into the Borderland to save Usagi and end the games for good.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 25th

3. Dangerous Animals

In this thriller movie, a surfer is trapped on an obsessive killer’s boat with killer sharks lurking under the water. She must brave the dangerous waters and a deadly predator to survive this nightmare.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Streaming from: September 26th

4. Ruth and Boaz

This modern retelling of a biblical love story follows Ruth Moalby, a rising hip-hop music artist, her surrogate mother Naomi, and Boaz. Ruth steps away from the Atlanta music limelight after a personal tragedy and moves to Tennessee. She meets Boaz and finds a new purpose, love, and a family.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 26th

5. Janwaar-The Beast Within

Chaos erupts in a small village during the investigation of a missing person’s case. SI Hemant Kumar begins digging into the case, where he finds new and mysterious discoveries. Can he find the truth?

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: September 26th

6. French Lover

A jaded actor and a depressed waitress have a chance and bad encounter at a local cafe, which begins a love story. While the actor is serious about his relationship, can the girl handles the limelight and weight of being in a relationship with someone famous?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 26th

7. Sarkeet

A migrant family in the UAE, struggle as they try to raise their son Jeppu who has ADHD. Their lives change for the better when Ameer, a young man working hard to make ends meet, enter their lives.

OTT Platform: ManoramaMAX

Streaming from: September 26th

With these 7 top new OTT releases of series and movies, you can stream these entertaining titles this week! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, get comfortable on your bed, and start streaming these flicks!

