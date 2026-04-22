Feel-good movies on JioHotstar to instantly lift your mood

Need a pick-me-up or a way to unwind? These feel-good movies on JioHotstar promise to lift your spirits. From heartwarming romances to stories of self-discovery and family, each film on this list is guaranteed to leave you smiling.

Here is a list of feel-good movies that will instantly uplift your mood:

1. Premam

This beloved Malayalam film is praised for its realistic portrayal of love, heartbreak, and personal growth. George first falls for Mary at 16, only to face rejection. In college, he finds love again with Malar, a guest lecturer who changes him for the better. But tragedy strikes when an accident causes Malar to lose her memory, ending their relationship. Years later, George, now a cafe owner, crosses paths with Celine, only to discover she is suddenly connected to his past.

2. Pretty Woman

A modern fairytale, this film follows Edward Lewis, a wealthy businessman, and Vivian Ward, a sex worker he hires to accompany him for a week. While Vivian initially struggles to fit into high society, she gradually finds her place. As Edward begins to loosen his cold, calculated outlook on life, the two unexpectedly fall in love. But once their arrangement ends, they must decide whether their connection can survive beyond the deal.

3. Gustaakh Ishq

Starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah, this story follows Pappan, a man desperate to save his father’s debt-ridden Urdu printing press. Hoping to revive it, he approaches celebrated poet Aziz Baig and pretends to be his disciple to win him over. Along the way, he grows close to Aziz’s independent daughter, who is rebuilding her life after a divorce.

4. Koode

Prithviraj plays Joshua, who returns to India from the Gulf after years to attend his younger sister’s funeral. Soon, he begins seeing her spirit, not as something frightening, but as a playful and comforting presence that helps him process grief. During this emotional journey, he also reconnects with his childhood love, who is healing from an abusive marriage.

5. With Love, Simon

Simon Spier is a 17-year-old with a loving family and close friends, but he keeps his sexuality a secret. Through an anonymous school confession page, he connects with “Blue,” an unknown classmate. As their bond deepens through heartfelt emails, Simon’s world is shaken when another student blackmails him with the truth. When his secret is exposed, Simon must navigate lost friendships, public scrutiny and find the courage to be himself.

Ready for a mood boost? Choose a film from this list on JioHotstar, press play, and let each story inspire, comfort, and lift your spirits today. From fairytale like movies like Pretty Woman to thought evoking stories like Koode, this list will for sure warm your hearts. From fairytale-like romances such as Pretty Woman to thought-provoking stories like Koode, this list is sure to leave you feeling warm-hearted.

Also read: Loved Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal murders? Watch these crime thrillers next!

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