Loved Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal murders? Watch these crime thrillers next!

After the release of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, the film has been trending across OTT platforms. For those who loved its eerie, gripping narrative and morally grey storyline, this movie, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles, has surely left fans craving for more. While Jatil Yadav’s relentless quest to uncover the truth left an impact on the audience, the emotional climax hit especially hard when the story reminded viewers that such tragedies are not just fiction but a reality for many.

Here is a list of similarly gripping movies on OTT platforms:

1. Talvaar

Based on the true crime case of Aarushi Talvaar, the teen who was found murdered with her househelp Hemraj, this sensational case grabbed the headlines across the country in 2008. The parents of the Arushi allegedly committed the double murder.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. No One Killed Jessica

In the murder of aspiring model Jessica Lal, Manu Sharma, son of politician Vinod Sharma, shot her dead after she refused to serve him drinks and tolerate his repeated disrespect at a party. Despite being told the bar had run out of stock, he continued to harass her and even offered her Rs 1000 before pulling the trigger. During the trial, witnesses were bribed or threatened into turning hostile, and several within the system meant to uphold justice sided with the accused, turning the crime into not just the act of one man but a reflection of a system that enabled and protected him until a media sting exposed the truth.

Where to watch: YouTube

3. Kahaani

A heavily pregnant Vidya Bagchi returns to Kolkata from London to search for her missing husband. Kolkata is already deep in preparations due to the ongoing Durga Puja. After setting foot in Kolkata, she discovers that no one has seen her husband. Every search leads to a dead-end.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Forensic

A renowned forensic specialist is called to Mussoorie to investigate a brutal murder case. Several cases involving the gruesome murder of little girls surface. After a thorough investigation, the team narrowed their potential criminal to a 10-12-year-old child.

Where to watch: ZEE5

5. Ittefaq

Siddharth Malhotra plays Vikram, who is charged with double murder, one of them being his wife, Katherine. On the other hand, Maya is also under the police radar for the murder of her husband, Shekhar. Officer Dev, played by Akshaye Khanna, initially suspects Vikram as evidence supporting his presence in both crime scenes, but the plot changes when Maya is also caught lying red-handed.

Where to watch: Netflix

If the intense storytelling and layered mystery of Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders kept you hooked, these films promise a similar thrill. From chilling true-crime cases to gripping fictional investigations, each of these movies will keep you guessing till the very end and make for the perfect binge for fans of dark, suspenseful storytelling.