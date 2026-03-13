New OTT Releases This Weekend You Cannot Miss!

The weekend is here, and you know what this means! It is time to update your weekend watchlist with the best pick of the OTT releases of the week. Ranging from romantic comedies to serious documentaries, there is something for every streamer! Here are the best new OTT releases that you can stream this weekend!

New OTT releases to stream this weekend!

1. Rooster

Starring Steve Carell, this comedy series is about Katie, an art professor, who is going through a crisis after her husband and a fellow professor Archie, leaves her for a grad student named Sunny. Greg Russel, Katie’s father and a famous author steps in to check on his daughter in the setting of a high-energy college backdrop.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Phantom Lawyer

In this fantasy legal K-drama, a lawyer rents out a space which was previously a shaman’s house, which leads into him being able to see and be possessed by ghosts. He gains a significant ghost clientele and finds partnership with a strong lawyer from a reputable law firm.

OTT Platforms: Netflix, Viki

3. That Night

Three sisters face a mortal dilemma after the youngest, Elena, hits a man in the Dominican Republic. They team up to ensure that Elena does not lose her daughter and go to prison, supporting family in the darkest hours.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Local Times

This workplace comedy series revolves around four friends who team up to save a local dying newspaper called Namma Seidhi. The friend group encounters small wins, loses, along with a powerful enemy who is hellbent on taking them down.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Pookie

Kailash and Aazhi breakup publicly after a heated argument on the road. While they try to move in life, they find themselves reaching out for memories of each other, showcasing the fragility of love and relationships.

OTT Platform: Zee5

6. Dynasty: The Murdochs

If you loved watching Succession, here is a docu-series about a real life story! The docuseries explores the world’s most powerful families at the crossroads as the siblings and the head of the face play their last cards, against each other for the empire.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Resort

Vetri is a housekeeping staff part of a luxury RR resort who dreams of becoming a top chef, despite lacking the appropriate education. He works hard to impress the head chef of the resort, who rules the kitchen with an iron fist of hierarchy.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

8. Scarpetta

Based on the best-selling novels by Patricia Cornwell, Dr Kay Scarpetta tries to unmask the identity of a possible serial killer who has haunted her for the past 28 years.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

So, with these new OTT releases, you can just pick your favourites from the list and make plans to binge-watch them this weekend! Let us know which one of these releases will be be flickering on your screens!

Also read: Apple TV Plus Shows You Should Add to Your Weekend Watchlist!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.