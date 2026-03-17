Your weekly watchlist update: What’s new on OTT

Every week, there are calls to update our OTT wishlist. From adding new shows to our watchlist and binge-watching them to raving about our favourites for days afterwards, we all look forward to exploring new genres and eagerly await stories that surprise us with unexpected twists and mind-boggling plots.

Here is a list of OTT releases this week that should be on your watchlist!

1. Oscars 2026

Conan O’Brien hosted the 98th Academy Awards for the second consecutive year. Considered to be Hollywood’s most awaited and celebrated night, this event is all about celebrating the best and most impactful works of 2025!

Streaming from: Streaming now

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Landlord

A hardworking labourer, Rachayya, leads a peaceful life in a village which is ruled by an inhumane, dishonest, and corrupt landlord who repeatedly nabs peoples lands away from them illegally and goes as far as murdering. He dominates land, politics and fends off the hard work of labourers. An incident where the landlord burns a family alive angers Rachayya and the villagers, who come together to revolt against the landlord, placing Rachayya as the leader.

Streaming from: March 19

OTT Platform: ZEE5

3. The Housemaid

Sydney Sweeney plays Millie, a young woman with a troubled past, who gets hired by a wealthy yet sketchy family as a housemaid. A troubled wife lets her insecurity get the better of her. Soon after starting work, Millie finds out disturbing secrets about the picture-perfect family.

Streaming from: March 19

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Chiraiya

The matriarch of a family has to choose between stopping the heinous crimes the men in her family commit towards the newly married brides who marry into her family, or keep quiet to save the family’s honour. This series revolves around marital rape, focusing on raising awareness on “Marriage is not a license”.

Streaming from: March 20

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

5. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Cillian Murphy returns as the legendary Tommy Shelby. This movie has been one of the most anticipated OTT releases, as it delves deeper into the darker aspects of World War 2.

Streaming from: March 20

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Border – 2

This film is a sequel to the legendary Border movie, released in 1997. This film features Sunny Deol from the original cast, along with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahaan Shetty, in lead roles.

Streaming from: March 20

OTT Platform: Netflix

This week, our top recommendations are Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, starring Cillian Murphy, for a gripping dive into World War 2 intrigue, and Border 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, now finally available to stream after its huge box office success. Whether you’re after an adrenaline rush or some family fun, this list has something to support every mood.

Also read: Netflix Korean Dramas Worth Adding to Your 2026 Watchlist!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.