Top New OTT Releases You Need to Stream Now!

The weekend is here, which means the time for relaxation and entertainment is now! Ranging from new Korean dramas to intense survival thrillers, there is something for every kind of streamer. So, if you are staying in for the weekend and are on the lookout for a new watch, here are some new OTT releases of the week that you can binge!

Top new OTT releases to watch this weekend!

1. If Wishes Could Kill

A mysterious app promises wishes and starts a countdown to death after the wish is granted. A group of teenagers get involved with the app, and they have to break the deadly chain to survive.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Marty Supreme

Marty Mauser is a young man, with an impossible dream that no one respects. He goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

3. New Bandits season 2

Ubaldo is driven to madness, vengeance, and an odd sense of responsibilities after the death of his father. Along with his siblings, he begins a rebellion against the oppressive Malerios, to protect their community in Cratará. In this battle of justice and loyalty, friendships and power struggles are tested.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. 24

Based on the acclaimed American series 24 is a high-stakes thriller that surrounds around ATU Chief Jai Singh Rathod. After being in-charge against a deadly terrorist plot to assassinate the Prime Minister-elect, he has to race against time to save his daughter

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

5. Band Melam

Childhood friends Giri and Raaji are torn apart from each other by miscommunication and misfortune. Raaji continues to study, while Giri follows his passion for music with his band in the village. Their paths cross one more time that leads to an unexpected reunion.

OTT Platform: Zee5

6. Criminal Record season 2

Peter Capaldi’s underrated crime thriller is back for another season! Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Detective Sergeant June Lenker reunite to solve a murder case of a young man stabbing. What begins as an investigation for a murderer escalates into an undercover operation to stop a bomb plot in the middle of London.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

7. Apex

This is a survival thriller that centres around Sasha, a grief-stricken rock climber who retreats into the wilderness to heal. But things take a turn for the worse when she becomes the prey of a dangerous hunter. In this tense times, Sasha has to rely on her instincts to make it out alive.

OTT Platform: Netflix

With these new OTT releases of this week, you’ll have plenty of options to chose from! So, what are you waiting for? Gather all your favourite snacks, cuddle up on your sofa, and start binge-watching these entertaining shows and movies!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.