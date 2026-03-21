It’s the weekend, and it’s time to enjoy! While there are many OTT releases of the week that you can stream, watching a documentary that is based on real-life incidents is something unique. A documentary is a nonfiction motion picture that documents reality to maintain a record. Ranging from studying serial killers to exposing horrific cults, there are many documentaries that you can watch. Here are some documentaries on Netflix and JioHotstar that you can stream now!

Best documentaries on Netflix and JioHotstar to stream now!

The Tinder Swindler

A group of women who were victims of a dating app-based swindler join together to hunt him down and recover their lost money, which was stolen from them.

The Staircase

Michael Peterson, a novelist, claimed his wife died after falling down from the stairs at their home. The medical examiner, however, determines that the cause of her death is blunt trauma from the head, opening an investigation for murder.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

This documentary details about the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its leader, Warren S Jeffs. From horrific acts against women aheand children, this is a truly spine-chilling documentary, with a sequel series, Trust Me: The False Prophet.

Dear Ms: A Revolution in Print

This documentary explores the story of Ms. Magazine, the trailblazing feminist publication that was founded in 1972, through its iconic cover stories.

Mommy Dead and Dearest

This documentary surrounds the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard by her daughter Gypsy Rose, as well as the circumstances leading up to the event.

Crazy, Not Insane

The documentary film follows the research of psychiatrist Dr Dorothy Otnow Lewis who studied the psychology of murders.

With these documentaries, there is something for every streamer. Ranging from real life murders to intense studies, these best documentaries will have you staring at the screen even after the credits roll. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, get comfy on the couch, and watch these best documentaries now!

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