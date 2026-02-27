Best Thriller Web Series on Netflix To Watch Now!

Who doesn’t love a good thriller web series? With its intense atmosphere, sharp characters, and a nail-biting plot, the thriller genre is one of the most popular forms of media. We watch these web series from the protagonist’s point of view, and we are rooting for them to win in the end. With each episode ending on a cliffhanger, you can’t help but groan as you hit the ‘next episode’ button. If you have watched all the best thriller web series already, we’re here to fix that for you. Here are some top thriller web series that you can watch this weekend on Netflix!

Top thriller web series to watch on Netflix this weekend!

1. Master of the House

Gathering his family, a diamond tycoon decides to marry a housemaid, legalising the procedure in front of everyone. The same night, the tycoon falls to his death, leaving behind the business and money to his new wife. Suspicious of the death, the wife opens an investigation, which puts everyone in the family under scrutiny. Will the killer be found? Watch to know what happens!

2. Beyond Evil

Set in a rural village in Korea, a murder with similarities to a cold case resurfaces. A talented and young officer, Han Joo-woo, arrives in town, with his suspicions set on Lee Dong-sik, an impulsive officer in the station. As the two circle around each other, the investigation delves into the town’s past grievances, where everyone is a suspect.

3. Girl From Nowhere

Nanno is a girl from nowhere, a supernatural entity with no known origins. This Thai anthology series follows Nanno as she transfers to different schools, where she punishes wrongdoers at every turn. With a reset of the series slated to air on March 7, this series stays with you long after the credits roll.

4. Flower of Evil

Baek Hee-sung is married to Cha Ji-won, a detective and has a daughter with her. On the surface, Baek Hee-sung is the perfect husband and father, but he hides a secret from his family. While investigating a series of unexplained murders, Ji-won comes to the horrifying conclusion that her husband might not be who he claims to be.

5. Dept. Q

If you love a slow-burning crime thriller, this should be on your list. Based on the Danish novels of the same name, this series tells the story of Carl, a brash but intelligent detective, assigned to a new department investigating cold cases in the country. With a mucky basement as an office space and two rookie members, Carl sets out to solve the missing case of Merritt Lingard, a Crown solicitor with many enemies.

Ranging from slow-burning investigations to fast-paced revenge plots, this is the ultimate list you’ll ever need! So, what are you waiting for? Gather your tribe, stock up on your favourite snacks, and start streaming these top thriller web series now!

