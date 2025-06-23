Korean dramas have become a staple in the entertainment industry, thanks to the globalization of the content through OTT platforms. Popular for their bite-size content, crisp episodes, jaw-dropping cliffhangers, and refreshing concepts, Korean dramas have attracted a global audience. Made in different kinds of genre like horror, comedy, slice-of-life, romance, and action, there is a Korean drama for every type of streamer. If you’re into crime and thrillers but can’t decide which Korean dramas to watch, we’ve got you covered with the best picks in the genre! Here are the top 6 crime thriller Korean dramas that you can stream on OTT!

1. Mouse

Jeong Ba-reum is a patrol officer who is extremely passionate about his new job. He follows Go Moo-chi, his partner, and aspires to learn more about the job. On the other hand, the entire nation is struck with the relentless attacks of a dangerous serial killer. Set on a mission to capture the killer, Ba-reum begins to investigate and has a deadly encounter with the killer, which changes his life for the worst.

This is one of the best crime thriller Korean dramas that should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Viki

2. Beyond Evil

Lee Dong-sik and Han Joo-woo are the opposite sides of the same coin- they both are police officers with trust issues. In the small village, where there are hardly any crimes committed, the recreation of a serial killer resurfaces. While investigating the true identity of the killer, Dong-sik and Joo-woo continue to question the motives of people around them.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Viki

3. Doctor Prisoner

Na Yi-je gets demoted to a doctor in the prison medical ward after getting accused of malpractice. Vowing to avenge himself, Yi-je plans to cozy up to the incarcerated politicians, sports stars, actors, and people of high influence to seek revenge on his previous employeers.

This is one of the most underrated medical dramas out there. Each episode will have you screaming at the screen for the cliffhanger while pressing the bu

OTT Platforms: Netflix, JioHotstar

4. The Frog

A widower spends his time in the tranquility of nature, managing a pension house. His life turns upside down when a visitor brings trouble and leaves a traceable chaos in her wake. Caught between the complicated webs of crime, can the widower return to his normal life again?

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. The Devil Judge

Set in a dystopian future, a reality television show allows people to decide on the punishment of some heinous crimes through a transparent voting system. Helming this television show is Chief Judge Kang Yo-han, who is merciless both in court and in person.

This thriller Korean drama has haunting visuals, complex characters, and an interesting plotline, which will keep on the edge of your seat!

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Doubt

The best criminal profiler in South Korea, Han Seok-kyu, faces his worst nightmare, when the prime suspect of an investigation leads to his daughter. While being distant and largely absent in his daughter’s life, his professional and personal feelings start to blend together during the investigation. Will he solve this crime and catch the prime suspect, no matter what the consequences are?

OTT Platform: Netflix

With this list of the top 6 crime thriller Korean dramas, you can pick a favourite and start streaming on OTT platforms! Each Korean drama is packed with suspense, nail-biting cliffhangers, and star-studded cast, making them a must-watch. Let us know in the comments which is your pick!

