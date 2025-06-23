The rainy season may not have officially arrived, but with Vizag already witnessing frequent showers, it certainly feels like it has. The weather is just right – pleasantly cool with light drizzles – making it the ideal time to plan a quick getaway. And what better destination during this pre-monsoon season than a waterfall? With their misty spray, roaring cascades, and picture-perfect surroundings, waterfalls make for soulfully beautiful destinations.

Luckily for Vizagites, one such natural spectacle lies not too far away. Just 170 km from the city, hidden in hills near Paderu are the Tarabu Waterfalls – one of the lesser-known treasures of Andhra Pradesh. What makes this even more exciting? It’s the second-highest waterfall in the Andhra Pradesh, plunging from a jaw-dropping height of 500 metres!

Located close to the Alluri Sitaramaraju district, Tarabu Waterfalls (also known as Pittalabora Waterfalls or Gunjivada Waterfalls) is located deep in the hilly forests, about 5-6 km from the Odisha border. Though technically within Andhra Pradesh, it is easier to reach from Odisha due to the challenging terrain on the Andhra side. The fall itself plunges from a height of approximately 150 feet, surrounded by thick greenery and misty mountain air.

Despite its remote location, this magnificent waterfall is a must-have on the bucket list of adventure seekers, bikers, trekkers, and nature lovers.

Why visit Tarabu Waterfalls?

For starters, the sight of milky white water falling down rugged cliffs is a visual treat in itself. Reaching the waterfall involves a 2–3 km trek through dense forest terrain, making the journey an adventure. Its remote location ensures an offbeat experience, far from the crowds.

The route, particularly enjoyable for motorbikers and off-roading enthusiasts, even includes a thrilling stream crossing. The forest trail, the downhill trek, and the absence of tourist infrastructure all contribute to a sense of adventure and discovery.

How to get there?

The best way to reach the second-highest waterfall in Andhra Pradesh is via road.

From Visakhapatnam, take the route to Paderu, from which Tarabu Falls is about 70 km away. You’ll likely travel through Anakapalli, Bheemunipatnam-Narsipatnam Road, Vaddadi Madugula Paderu Dumbriguda Araku Road. The total distance is around 170 km, which takes five and a half hours by road, followed by a short trek. While the roads are manageable, the last few km can be extremely tricky, especially in monsoon, as the road turns muddy.

Do follow directions from Google Maps for a safe and hassle-free journey.

What else is nearby?

Armakunda

Ammakunda is located about 108 km from Tarabu Waterfalls in the Malkangiri district. This site features a natural waterfall that flows through a narrow gorge surrounded by dense forests and gentle hillocks. The gorge is home to unusually friendly fish, which locals believe are incarnations of Lord Vishnu in his “Matsya Avatar.” Fishing is strictly prohibited here due to these spiritual beliefs, but visitors often enjoy feeding the fish and soaking in the peaceful, mystical atmosphere.

Satiguda Dam

Satiguda Dam is located just 8 km from Malkangiri town. This picturesque reservoir, nestled among hills and forests, not only serves as a year-round irrigation source but also doubles as a tranquil spot for boating and picnics. The adjacent Satiguda Nature Camp makes it a perfect place to unwind amidst nature.

Luchapani View Point

Located around 13 km from Tarabu Waterfalls is the Luchapani View Point in Odisha. This hilltop spot is less-known but provides visitors with breathtaking sunrise and sunset views!

All of these make for additional sightseeing opportunities if you plan to stay longer.

Travel Tips

There are no hotels, shops, or food stalls in the vicinity. Bring your own snacks, meals, and plenty of drinking water.

Ideal to visit during winter or late summer. Monsoons, while beautiful, make the final stretch dangerous and slippery.

Keep fuel tanks full and be prepared for uneven terrain.

Disclaimer: Tarabu Waterfalls, the second-highest waterfall of Andhra Pradesh, remains largely unexplored and pristine. Let’s keep it that way. Do not litter. Carry back your waste. Respect the natural environment.

