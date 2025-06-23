Visakhapatnam, June 22, 2025: The Indian Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Nilgiri, has officially joined the Eastern Naval Command, marking a significant boost to India’s maritime capabilities on the eastern seaboard. Designed under the indigenous Project 17A and named after the majestic Nilgiri mountain ranges, INS Nilgiri is the first of a series of seven guided missile frigates developed with advanced stealth, automation, and weapon systems.

Commissioned in January 2025 alongside INS Surat, INS Nilgiri is a 6,600-ton warship that integrates next-generation radar-evading design, powerful surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles, and cutting-edge sensors.

The frigate is equipped with advanced systems such as the Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), Combat Management System (CMS), Integrated Communication System (ICS), Automated Power Management System (APMS), and Infrared Suppression System (IRSS)- all of which enable high levels of automation, efficiency, and stealth in operations.

The ship also features advanced aviation facilities, allowing it to function as a floating helipad capable of supporting the operation of helicopters like the MH-60R Seahawk and ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) at standoff ranges, significantly enhancing its surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The frigate’s induction into Visakhapatnam, one of India’s premier naval hubs, underscores the city’s growing strategic role in national defence and Indo-Pacific maritime diplomacy.

Visakhapatnam, the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), is currently home to some of the Indian Navy’s most powerful vessels and infrastructure projects. Other key naval assets contributing to maritime security on the east coast include INS Visakhapatnam, the recently commissioned INS Arnala, INS Jalashwa, INS Sandhayak, INS Nirdeshak, INS Satavahana, and the strategic nuclear submarine INS Arighat.

With INS Nilgiri now anchoring at Visakhapatnam and supported by a fleet of cutting-edge vessels and training establishments, the Eastern Naval Command stands stronger than ever. Visakhapatnam is fast emerging as the nerve centre of India’s maritime future in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also read: Multiple Guinness World Records entered in Visakhapatnam on International Yoga Day!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news and city updates.