In anticipation of the grand annual Rath Yatra at Puri, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced a series of special train services to accommodate the surge in devotees travelling to witness the famed Car Festival of Lord Jagannath. These services will run between Visakhapatnam–Puri, Jagdalpur–Puri, and Rayagada–Khurda Road.

Visakhapatnam–Puri Special Trains

As per K Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, the Visakhapatnam–Puri Special Express (Train No 08313), serving goers of Rath Yatra 2025, will run on June 27 and July 5, departing Visakhapatnam at 12:45 am (past midnight of June 26 and July 4) and reaching Puri at 12:00 noon on the same day.

The return service, Puri–Visakhapatnam (Train No 08314), will depart from Puri at 2:15 am on June 28 and July 6, arriving in Visakhapatnam by 1:00 pm the same day.

These trains will stop at multiple stations including Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Ichapuram, Brahmapur, and Chilika, among others, totaling over 30 scheduled halts for passenger convenience.

Jagdalpur–Puri Special Trains

To benefit passengers from interior regions, a special train service will operate in two trips between Jagdalpur and Puri. Train No 08445 Jagdalpur–Puri Special will depart on June 26 and July 4 at 9:00 am, arriving in Puri at 1:15 am the following day.

The return service, Train No 08446 Puri–Jagdalpur Special, will leave Puri at 12:45 am on June 28 and July 6, reaching Jagdalpur by 4:45 pm the same day.

Important halts for this route include Jeypore, Koraput, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Brahmapur, and Balugaon among others.

The Rath Yatra is set to begin on 27 June 2025, and large crowds from across the country are expected to attend. To facilitate pilgrim travel, several dedicated trains will operate around the event dates.

Railway officials have encouraged all pilgrims from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram travelling to Puri for the Rath Yatra to make use of these special train, ensuring a more convenient and comfortable journey during the high-demand festival period.

