Visakhapatnam is preparing for one of its most spiritually charged and widely attended events, the Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple is scheduled to be held on July 9, 2025, coinciding with Aashada Pournami. Drawing lakhs of devotees across the state, this 32-kilometre sacred around trip to of Simhachalam Hill will test the endurance of many devotees.

The Giri Pradakshina begins at Tholi Pavancha, located at the foot of the Simhachalam Hill. From there, the route loops through key city areas including Old Adavivaram, Mudasarlova, Hanumanthavaka, Maddilapalem, Akkayyapalem, Muralinagar, NAD Kotha Road, and Prahaladapuram, before concluding at the historic hilltop temple.

Every step of this brave journey is seen as a spiritual offering, a penance, and an act of pure devotion by the lakhs who walk barefoot through the night, chanting and praying, believing it brings blessings, relief from suffering, and spiritual elevation.

In light of the tragic wall collapse during the recent Chandanotsavam festival that claimed seven lives, Simhachalam Devasthanam authorities are taking no chances this year. Temple’s Executive Officer Vendra Trinadha Rao is overseeing all arrangements in coordination with GVMC, police, fire, and medical departments.

Security personnel will be deployed across the route, and volunteers will assist with crowd management to prevent bottlenecks. Additional health camps and mobile medical units will be stationed along the way to assist those in need.

Infrastructure and Facilities for Pilgrims

To support the massive crowd expected, mobile toilets, drinking water facilities, and temporary shelters will be set up along the route. GVMC is handling sanitation and street lighting improvements to ensure safety and hygiene.

Voluntary organisations and donors are expected to participate actively, setting up annadanam stalls (free food counters), offering fruits, buttermilk, and refreshments throughout the night, keeping the spirit of community service alive

The most recent Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina in 2024 drew an estimated crowd of over 4 lakh devotees from North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Southern Odisha. Officials anticipate that this year’s turnout could match or even surpass those numbers.

Also read: President’s Visit to Vizag: Key Preparations Reviewed by Officials

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.