Yoga training sessions are being conducted by the district administration at the ward secretariats in Visakhapatnam as part of the ‘Yogandhra’ campaign. The sessions are seeing a progressive increase in the number of participants.

These Yoga training sessions in Vizag will continue in different locations across Vizag until the major “International Yoga Day” event is held on June 21st at R K Beach, where several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and more will attend.

The officials announced that citizens are receiving training from Trainer of Trainers (ToTs), and the sessions are set to continue on Friday and Saturday until the 21st. The District Sports Officer, June Galliot, supervised these yoga training sessions in Vizag.

Yogandhra Preparations:

On the other hand, the officials are making detailed and sophisticated arrangements for the ‘Yogandhra’ event which will be held on May 31st on the Beach Road, Vizag. The estimated footfall for this event will be around 3,000, the officials stated. The programme will take place from 6 to 7 am.

Also read: 145 countries invited to attend Indian Navy MILAN 2026 in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.