An elderly 64-year-old man from HB Colony in Visakhapatnam passed away shortly after testing positive for COVID-19 on 29 May 2025. He was initially admitted to a private hospital due to health issues including BP, diabetes, and pneumonia when he was tested for COVID-19. Officials from the District Medical Health Department have stressed that the death of the patient was due to the presence of other deteriorating health conditions. After sending the samples of the patient for an RT-PCR Test at the VDCR Laboratory in King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, the officials stated that the results came back negative, and have denied that COVID-19 had any relation to the death.

Meanwhile, three positive COVID-19 cases have been detected in Visakhapatnam amid the rising wave of cases across India driven by the newly detected NM.1.8.1 and LF.7 subvariants of the virus. It may be recalled that last week, a 23-year-old woman from Maddilapalem tested positive after being admitted to a private hospital for fever and cold. The woman had no travel history. After her condition was reported, her family had also undergone tests. Reportedly, one of her family members as well as the doctor who treated her tested positive. However, the condition of all three individuals remains stable.

In response to the situation, an isolation ward with fifty beds has been set up at KGH. Each bed is well-equipped with an Oxygen supply system. The virology department is conducting diagnostic tests on samples received from hospitals and labs in the district.

As per latest reports, India has reported over 1,000 active coronavirus cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala leads the charge with 430 active cases, while Maharashtra has 210. Delhi itself has 104 COVID-19 cases. On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government has withdrawn its COVID-19 advisory that was issued on 24 May, citing that cases are mild with no hospitalization required. The death of the elderly patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam has been attributed to comorbidity by the Distirct Medical Health Department. Officials say that there is no need to panic.