Vizag-origin filmmaker, Sagi Sree Hari Varma, will start a remarkable journey to Italy to participate in Cinemadamare, one of the largest travelling film camps and festivals in the world.

Cinemadamare, founded in 2003, is a mobile film lab that moves across scenic Italian towns, from Rome to Venice, bringing together emerging directors, writers, and creators from over 50 countries. Over several weeks, these young artists form crews, shoot films in new cities every week, and screen them to live audiences, making the event a living, breathing film school on wheels.

Vizag filmmaker, Sagi Sree Hari Varma, is a former participant of the Academy Gold Rising program conducted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (the organisation that hosts the Oscars). Sree Hari has directed films for international platforms, including the FIFA World Cup and the United Nations. He also made his short film The Fool at Warner Bros Studios.

Sree Hari has worked alongside Hollywood’s renowned directors, such as Hidden Figures’ director Ted Melfi and Fight Club’s director David Fincher, David Shane, and Jim Jenkins, and Trent O’Donnell, to make television commercials.

At Cinemadamare, Varma will collaborate with international filmmakers and create short films under tight timelines – an activity meant to enhance their directorial skills. In the previous edition of this event, many known European filmmakers such as Wim Wenders (Director of Perfect Days), Paolo Sorrentino, Giuseppe Tornatore (two of the most prominent directors in Italian Cinema) and many other influential filmmakers took part.

The participation of Vizag-origin filmmaker Sagi Sree Hari Varma will be an inspiring story for many young and aspiring filmmakers in the city.

Also read: Visakhapatnam athlete Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in women’s 100m hurdles at Asian Athletics Championships

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and follow our Instagram for more inspiring stories related to the city.