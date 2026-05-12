MP honours nurses at International Nurses Day celebrations in Vizag

Local MP M Sribharat has lauded the services being rendered by nurses to society. Participating as the chief guest in a special programme organised in the city to mark International Nurses Day on May 12, the MP recalled the services of nurses during the difficult times like corona and pandemic.

The MP, who presented certificates of appreciation to nursing students and professionals at the celebrations, called upon nurses to work with dedication.

He wished that nursing students should master modern medical technology and provide better services to patients.

Certificates and mementos were presented to the best performing nurses and students who emerged winners in various competitions.

Takasi Swathi, correspondent of Artus College of Nursing in Vepagunta area of ​​Visakhapatnam, and students were among those who received certificates of appreciation.

Read also: Pranav Gopal, Tej Bharat inspect work on airport connecting roads

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.