Andhra Pradesh Partners With Japan to Boost Vizag IT Sector

The Andhra Pradesh government, which is keen on making Vizag a global IT destination, has tied up with a Japan firm, Nippon Koei, for preparation of a master plan to make it a reality.

With a focus on creation of basic infrastructure in the areas like Madhurawada, Kapuluppada, Rushikonda where several IT companies are coming up, the master plan is being prepared and it will be completed in three months.

To ensure integrated planning, the Japanese firm is working with local bodies like VMRDA and GVMC.

As a part of the plan, priority is being accorded to connectivity, data centres and social infrastructure.

With the measures being initiated by the government to give a push to the IT sector, several major companies are showing interest in investing in Visakhapatnam.

To encourage the IT growth in the fastest developing city, the government offers land at a nominal rate and thousands of acres have been sanctioned for the IT giants like Google, Infosys, TCS and Cognizant.

While foundation stone for the Google’s Asia’s biggest data centre has already been laid at Tarluvada near Visakhapatnam, Infosys plans a Rs. 750-crore campus on 20 acres and IBM returned to the city with a new office. Cognizant is setting up a new campus on the land allotted to it, while TCS has big expansion plans.

Also read: Semi-ring road will come up in Vizag: Narayana

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