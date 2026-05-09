Semi-ring road to come up in between Rambilli & Bhogapuram, Vizag

A semi-ring road will laid for over 100 km between Rambilli and Bhogapuram keeping in view the future needs of Visakhapatnam, according to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana.

Speaking to the media after holding a review meeting with officials on the VMRDA master plan in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, Narayana said th7at a DPR on the proposed semi ring road would be ready by this month-end.

Stating that seven connecting roads were being laid to the Bhogapuram International Airport, he said three of them had already been completed.

A beach corridor was also proposed to the upcoming airport, the Minister said.

On the warer needs of the city, the Minister said that a project with Rs 14,000 crore was in the pipeline. Once completed, it would cater to the needs of 95 per cent houses, said Narayana.

The review meeting discussed the representations received on the VMRDA master plan. State Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas also participated in the meeting.

Also read: Riding the Waves: VMRDA Bets Big on Watersports in Vizag

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