Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam is getting a Rs 1,501 crore glow-up

Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam is all set to get a major facelift as two of the three projects which have been approved by the Centre will be taken up in the area.

The National Apex Committee (NAC) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has in-principle agreed to three major projects proposed in Visakhapatnam under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), with an outlay of Rs 1,501.03 crore.

With a focus on water supply and drainage infrastructure, the projects have been designed to upgrade the city’s infrastructure, particularly in the Madhurawada area, according to GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg.

The three projects are a Rs 725.18 crore water treatment plant and 37,407 automated metering infrastructure (AMI) connections in Madhurawada, a Rs 658.61 crore project for a 401 km sewer network and a 20 MLD sewage treatment plant (SBR) in Madhurawada and a Rs 117.24 crore citywide project to install over 7,800 smart meters for bulk/semi-bulk connections using SCADA systems to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) losses.

The projects include a 25 per cent GoI grant of Rs 375.26 crore. The remaining funding is a mix of multilateral financing from IFC and loans from banks.

Andhra Pradesh is among the first States to implement projects under the newly established 2025-26 UCF scheme. In addition to these UCF projects, a separate Rs 222 crore coastal erosion mitigation project for Visakhapatnam has also ben recently cleared by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

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