VMRDA Launches Virtual Reality Experience Centre in Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) launches its Virtual Reality (VR) Experience Centre, a first-of-its-kind facility that will provide residents and visitors with an authentic experience of both Vizag’s upcoming developments and its historical background.

The VR centre will operate advanced headsets alongside motion simulators and interactive digital environments, enabling visitors to experience virtual recreations of Vizag’s historical sites, deep-sea diving simulations, and virtual tours of smart city projects. The educational program will provide science, history and geography modules to students.

VMRDA Chairperson M V Pranav Gopal described the centre as a bold step into the future. “The city will develop its technological capabilities, which will extend to every aspect of urban life. The VR centre provides an educational space which will change the way children learn science and which gives visitors a new perspective about the history of Vizag,” he said.

The centre serves as a component of VMRDA’s comprehensive smart city initiative, which will draw both students, technology enthusiasts and tourists. The facility will operate from a custom-designed space, which will be overseen by top VR technology companies to deliver optimal content and equipment standards.

VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharat emphasised the centre functions as a digital outreach center. “This initiative aims to make technology accessible to all people. Virtual reality remains an untested experience for most young people who live in Vizag and nearby areas. This centre will change that, and we hope it sparks a deeper interest in technology and innovation among our youth,” he said.

The VR centre will function as a space that provides both entertainment and educational value while enabling VMRDA to present their upcoming infrastructure projects through interactive displays which permit citizens to witness the city’s development path. The facility is expected to operate through a ticketing system which will provide special discounts to educational institutions and government bodies. The organisation is currently investigating possible partnerships with universities and research institutions to create virtual reality content which will be relevant to local needs.

The VR Experience Centre in Vizag will establish the city as a forward-looking urban center which combines modern technology for public engagement and tourist attraction. The city expands its boundaries through construction projects while its creativity base continues to increase.

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