7 best web series to binge-watch on Zee 5 this week!

Many OTT platforms deliver countless titles and timeless entertainment that is available at our fingertips. Out of these, Zee5 stands as an underrated gem with some mind-blowing OTT titles, both in web series and movies. Spanning across genres from heartwarming to spine-chilling, romances, and more, there is much to explore on this platform. So, if your weekly watchlist is getting empty, watch these web series on Zee5!

Best web series to watch on Zee5!

1. Taj: Divided by Blood

Boasting a star-studded cast of Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, Aashim Gulati, and Taaha Shah, this period drama follows Akbar and the war of succession amongst his 3 sons: Salim, Murad, and Daniyal. The show delves into the difficult struggle for power, filled with bloodshed, romances, betrayals, and intense politics.

2. Janawar: The Beast Within

SI Hemant Kumar is investigating a missing person’s case in the jungle town of Chhattisgarh and is determined to solve it. Chaos ensues when a string of bodies appears in the town, which are most likely the work of a serial killer.

3. Abhay

The central hero of this titular series, Abhay Pratap Singh, is an investigating officer who possesses the mind of a criminal. This crime thriller follows Abhay as he solves crimes with a darker and edgier mind while dealing with his personal demons.

4. The Broken News

This web series explores the intense rivalry between two Mumbai-based Indian news channels: Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7. Awaaz Bharati is headed by Amina Qureshi, an editor with a passion for journalism, despite facing a financial crunch. On the other hand, Josh 24/7 is headed by Dipankar Sanyal, who boasts sensationalism and gains insane TRPs.

The web series showcases the lives, loves, lies, and struggles these two news channels endure to make it in their competitive industry.

5. Honeymoon Se Hatya

This docuseries surrounds high-profile criminal cases in the country, where wives were declared as the accused of murdering their husbands. Each episode focuses on the motivations behind domestic homicides, exploring themes of emotional trauma, control, and suppression.

6. Bakaiti

The five-member Kataria family is looking to rent out a room in their home to earn additional income. This results in Naina, the daughter, being asked to vacate her room and move in with her younger brother Bharat. The series portrays the everyday struggle of a middle-class family during financial hardship.

7. Thode Door Thode Pass

In order to bring the family close in this digitalised and modern generation, a retired naval officer, Ashwin Mehta, takes an unconventional step. Each member gets 1 crore if they can manage to endure a six-month digital detox.

With these web series on Zee5, your entertainment is sorted! Starting from bone-chilling premises to heartwarming stories, there is something for every streamer. So, what are you waiting for? Start streaming these series now!

Also read: Best Crime Comedy Series to watch on OTT this weekend!

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