OTT releases this week: 7 shows to add to your watchlist

Every week, OTT platforms roll out a fresh mix of stories, bringing everything from gripping dramas to long-awaited new seasons right to our screens. Whether you are looking for a quick weekend binge, a comedy to lift your mood, or a thought-provoking drama to dive into, this week’s lineup promises something for every kind of viewer.

Here’s a look at the OTT releases worth adding to your watchlist this week.

1. Rooster

Rooster is a dramedy that blends heartfelt moments with humour. The story centres on a bestselling novelist who swoops in to protect his daughter after sensing trouble in her marriage. While his daughter is reluctant to let her father “fix” her problems, the lively dynamics at the university where both work add plenty of comedic twists. What makes this show stand out is its mix of intergenerational clashes, witty banter, and the quirky student involvement in the family’s personal drama.

Streaming from: March 9

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. One Piece – Season 2

In this live adaptation of the famous anime, Monkey D Luffy, played by Inaki Godoy, and his team, known as the Straw Hat Pirates, set out on a mission to find One Piece, the treasure.

Streaming from: March 10

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Made In Korea

Shenbagam, a koreaboo from rural Tamil Nadu, loves all things Korean. From stanning various K-pop groups and sticking their posters in her room, to teaching herself how to eat with chopsticks and learning basic Korean words, she does it all. When her dream of visiting the country finally comes true, she is left to navigate life on her own in a country where reality is far different from what she had anticipated. From the tricky language to unexpected friendships and betrayals, Shenbagam comes back from Korea as a changed woman.

Streaming from: March 12

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Aspirants Season 3

Starring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh and Sunny Hinduja, this season takes off from the second season’s cliffhanger, in which DM Abhilash faces allegations from Sandeep Ohlan and has to undergo a high-stakes inquiry.

Streaming from: March 13

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Resort

Blending comedy, romance and bittersweet moments, this series tells the tale of Vetri, a hardworking and overlooked housekeeping staff member at a luxury resort. He is blessed with culinary mastery, but is repeatedly humiliated by the head chef. He pushes forward to achieve his dream while constantly fighting against the hierarchical discrimination between the head kitchen chefs and housekeeping.

Streaming from: March 13

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

6. The Taj Story

This high-stakes courtroom drama surrounds the landmark monument in India. Vishnu Das, played by Paresh Rawal, is an enthusiastic Agra Guide who gets embroiled in a humiliating trial after a video of his claims goes viral. He takes the matter to court, where he challenges the Mughal roots of the Taj Mahal, claiming that it was built over a Hindu temple called Tejo Mahalaya.

Streaming from: March 13

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

7. Mad For Each Other

This Telugu reality show shows 10 celebrity couples living in a Love Mansion, where their compatibility is tested both physically and mentally. This couple-themed TV show will test couples on various levels, including psychological truth sessions, physical activities, and loyalty during strenuous situations. Popular host Sreemukhi will be hosting the show.

Streaming from: March 15

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Drama lovers might be drawn to new chapters of Aspirants and the high-stakes courtroom battles in The Taj Story, while those in search of laughs can check out Rooster and the romantic comedy Resort. For anime and adventure fans, the return of One Piece is a must-watch, and if you’re craving something unique, titles like Made in Korea take you on a cultural journey.

