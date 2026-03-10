There is no better remedy than laughter, isn’t it? After a long day at work with serious meetings and client meetings, watching a comedy movie or a series is the best thing ever! While Tollywood is famous for high-dose action movies with legendary declarations, some brilliant comedy movies will have you laughing till the credits roll. If this sounds like a plan, then this article is for you! Here are some old-school Telugu comedy movies that you can stream now on YouTube for a dose of laughter!

Old-School Telugu Comedy Movies To Stream Now!

1. Aha Na Pelli Anta

Krishna Murthy is the son of a rich man, and he falls in love with Padma, who is the daughter of a miser. Krishna Murthy’s father objects to the marriage, so he disguises himself as a greedy miser to convince Padma’s father to agree to the marriage.

The legendary comedian, Brahmanandam, played a role that was immensely praised by critics and audience alike, making it his breakthrough role.

2. Ashta Chamma

Lavanya is an avid fan of the movie star actor Mahesh Babu and makes a vow to marry a guy named ‘Mahesh.’ She then falls in love with a modern, stylish guy named Mahesh. But the reality is, the guy’s name is Rambabu, who is the heir to the wealth of a rural village. Lavanya’s aunt catches the lie, and the premise of the movie is how the marriage will take place.

3. Nuvvu Naaku Nachchav

Venky arrives at his father’s childhood friend’s home, Srinivasa Moorthy, to find a job and settle. He locks horns with Moorthy’s daughter, Nandini, who is already engaged to be married. The chemistry between the duo builds, leading to a scandalous romance.

This iconic Telugu comedy movie has some of the best comedy scenes that are still used in memes to date!

4. April 1 Vidudala

Diwakaram is a notorious liar who causes problems around the town. He falls in love with Bhuvaneshwari, and he expresses his feelings. Bhuvaneshwari retorts with a challenge, where Diwakaram has to speak only the truth and be honest for one month until April 1st.

5. Pilla Zamindar

One of Nani’s famous films, the movie revolves around Praveen Jayaramaraju, who has to complete his degree in a rural college to get his grandfather’s inheritance. While the movie has many emotional scenes, the comedy timing in the movie is worth the tears!

These Telugu comedy movies are filled with sharp retorts, wit, and humour; you’ll be spoiled for choice! So, what are you waiting for? Start streaming these entertaining Telugu comedy movies now!

Also read: Best Telugu movies on Amazon Prime that are binge-worthy this weekend!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.