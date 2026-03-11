Paramotor Ride Rushikonda Beach Relaunched in Visakhapatnam

Paramotor ride at Rushikonda beach in Visakhapatnam, which was stopped in February this year, has been relaunched.

Very much popular in Goa and Puducherry, the ride was introduced by a private agency in the State for the first time at Rushikonda in November last and due to some reasons, it has been discontinued after a couple of months.

However, keeping in view the importance of Rushikonda for tourism promotion in Visakhapatnam, the government has decided to relaunch the ride. A brochure, related to the ride, was unveiled by Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Vihang Adventures CEO Surya Teja.

According to the organisers, the ride is being conducted by strictly sticking to safety norms.

The rate for ride upto 5 km is fixed at Rs 3,000 each. Children below five years of age are not allowed for the ride.

Two counters have been opened at the Rushikonda beach for sale of tickets.

