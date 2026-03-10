From March 5th to 8th, Thailand hosted its 30th edition of the Masters Athletics International Meet, where Indian representatives from the Veteran Athletics Association of Visakhapatnam won several accolades.

Several athletes from around the world participated in the Masters Athletics International Meet. The athletes from Vizag won 12 medals, including three gold, four silver, and five bronze medals. Following this landmark win, the event proceeded with the hoisting of the Indian flag at the international stage.

The association coordinator, C H Srinivasaraju, described this moment as historic and a source of pride.

Notable performances included P C Sanyasi Rao, who won gold in the 85+ 100m and 200m, along with a bronze in the long jump and triple jump. G Sandeep took gold in the 35+ category 1500m, silver in the 4x400m, and bronze in the 800m relay. Former police officer D V S Bhaskar Raju earned silver in the men’s 75+ category 4x100m, while G Seetha Ram claimed bronze in the 50+ category 400m.

Dr Manga Varaprasad, the Secretary General and Team Manager of India’s Masters Athletics, congratulated the team and noted that their success highlights the growing strength and global presence of Indian veteran athletics.

The team received congratulations from Dr Kamal Baid, K Rama Rao, Vamsi Chinthalapati, L V Sudhakar, Subodh Kumar, and Nanduri Ramakrishna.

Also read: High-speed bullet train between Vijayawada, Vizag mooted

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.