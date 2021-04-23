Filling out this form will only take a minute and it could save someone’s life. We will not ask you for any information we do not need.
No, only individuals who have recovered from COVID infection two-weeks prior to the date of donation are considered. Doctors recommend a three-week period between donation and recovery. Reports from laboratory tests diagnosing COVID-19 previously are a prerequisite. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 60, and weighing not less than 50 kg are eligible. Donors medical history and physical examination are taken to ensure suitability.
Pregnant women and women who have recently given birth.
Individuals suffering from comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.
Tests are done for blood grouping and anti-body screening. Serum COVID-19 specific IgG antibody concentration higher than 80 is preferred. Tests are also carried out to access the conditions of serum protein and CBC. TTI testing is done to identify hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, HIV, malaria, and syphilis. Serum COVID-19 specific IgG antibody concentration higher than 80 is preferred.
While blood donation is accepted only once in a month, plasma donation @ 500 ml is accepted every two weeks. Every 500 ml of plasma is used to treat two patients and fit to be stored for a year.
Here are a few things one must do before donating plasma:
Drink plenty of water
Inform if you recently had a surgery
Inform if you are taking any specific drugs
About Round Table India – WRT-92:
Round Table India (RTI) is an organization of non-political and non-sectarian young men between the age group of 18 and 40. The aim of the young men is to promote service, fellowship and goodwill in national and international affairs. Round Table India, the association, was formed in 1962 with just a membership of 100. It has, over the last 4 decades, grown to become a 4600 member strong association, individuals who can rise above personal concerns to seek and serve the larger needs of the community.
About BNI:
BNI is an over 30 year old business and professional organisation that allows only one person from each trade or profession to join a chapter. BNI has over 191,440 members worldwide, in 66 different countries, from over 300 different types of profession… all of whom have benefited from increased referral business as a result of BNI. Because every single company out there wants more referrals. BNI can help get them. What goes around comes around. If I help you, you’ll help me and we will both benefit as a result.
