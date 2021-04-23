The nation, and world at large, has been experiencing a drastic increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, and subsequent deaths, since the past couple of weeks. Under the directions of the Andhra Pradesh State Government, the Chief Minister and the Visakhapatnam District Collectorate, there have been a number of disciplinary measures executed for the betterment of the people. In order to manage the Covid-19 situation better in Visakhapatnam District, a number of hospitals have been converted, or continued, as Covid-19 specialised centers. These have been divided into Category A and Category B, segmenting both private and government hospitals. The following is a list of Covid-19 hospitals in Visakhapatnam:
Category A- Government Hospitals
- Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences(VIMS), Visakhapatnam
- CSR Block, KGH, Visakhapatnam
- Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases, Visakhapatnam
- Govt. ENT Hospital, Visakhapatnam
Category A- Private Hospitals
- GITAM Hospital, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam
- Gayatri Vidya Parishad Hospital, Marikavalasa, Visakhapatnam
- St. Joseph’s Hospital, Visakhapatnam
- Care 2 Hospital, Near KGH, Visakhapatnam
- A Plus Hospital, Kurmannapalem, Gajuwaka
Category B-Government Hospitals
- Rani Chandramati Devi Hospital, Visakhapatnam
- Regional Eye Hospital, Visakhapatnam
- District Hospital, Anakapalle
- Area Hospital, Narsipatnam
- District Hospital, Paderu
- Area Hospital, Araku
- CHC, Bheemunipatnam
- CHC, Aganampudi
- CHC, Gopalapatnam
- CHC, Pendurthi
- CHC, Yellamanchalli
- CHC, Chodavaram
- CHC, V Madugula
- CHC K Kotapadu
- CHC Kotauratla
- CHC, Nakkapalli
- CHC, Chintapalli
- CHC, Munchingput
Category B- Private Hospitals
- Anil Neerukonda Hospital( NRIIMS), Sangivalasa, Visakhapatnam
- KIM S ICON Hospital, Sheela Nagar, Visakhapatnam
- Apollo Hospital, Health City, Chinagadili, Visakhapatnam
- Seven hills Hospital, Ram Nagar, Visakhapatnam
- Pinnacle Hospital, Health City, Visakhapatnam
- Care Hospital, Ram Nagar, Visakhapatnam
- GIMS Hospital, Health City, Arilova, Visakhapatnam
- Suraksha Health Park Pvt Ltd, marripalem, Visakhapatnam
- Smile Care Multi Speciality Hospital, kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam
- Venkatarama Hospital, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam
- Vijetha Hospital, KGH Down Road, Visakhapatnam
- Queen’s NRI Hospital, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam
- Omni R K Hospital, Ram Nagar, Visakhapatnam
- MB Multi Speciality Hospital, Health City, Chinnagadili, Visakhapatnam
- Indus Hospital, KGH Down Road, Visakhapatnam
- Medicover Hospitals, Health City, Visakhapatnam
- StAnn’s Hospital, Malkapuram,Visakhapatnam
- Dr.Demudu Babu Kamala Nursing Home, Visakhapatnam
- Usha Prime Hospital, Anakapalle
- Star Pinnacle Hospital, Health City, Visakhapatnam
- Q1 Hospitals, Health City, Visakhapatnam
- Mani Hospital, Narsipatnam
- SR Hospitals, Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam
- Tirumala Vijaya Hospital, opp Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital, MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam
- Vivekananda Medical Trust, Akkayapalem, Visakhapatnam
- Lancet Laparoscopy Center, Daspalla Hills, Visakhapatnam
- Daya Hospitals, opp A S Raja Grounds, MVP Colony
- Sree Sivani Multi Speciality Hospital & Research Institute, Collector Office Jn,Visakhapatnam
- LG Hospitals, Opp KGH Clock Tower, Visakhapatnam
- GJ Hospitals, Health City, Arilova, Visakhapatnam
- Ujhwal Hospitals, Madhurwada, Visakhapatnam
- Aayushman Hospital, Zp Junction, Visakhapatnam
Further, nodal officers have been appointed, by the Andhra Pradesh State Government, for every hospital designated as Covid-19 hospital in the Visakhapatnam District.
These nodal will supervise all the Covid-19 related activities happening in the hospitals in the Visakhapatnam District. They will have to ensure that the patients admitted are being treated in a hassle-free manner. The availability of hospital beds will have to be updated on the designated portal every 6 hours. Further responsibilities will include arranging a 24×7 help desk to the aid of the relatives of patients, monitoring the hospital’s activities on a regular basis through CCTV footage, quality checks of the food being served to patients, tracking availability of Covid-19 related medicines.
Patients referred to these hospitals by the District Administration are to be given top priority. It has also been specified that the state Covid Command and Control Centre must be kept updated on the workings of these hospitals.
These nodal officers will be reporting to the Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam. Any further directives from the District Collector’s office must be executed without any delay.
This step has been taken in order to keenly monitor the Covid hospitals in the Visakhapatnam district and avoid any discrepancies with regards to the availability of hospital beds.
Discussion about this post