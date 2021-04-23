The nation, and world at large, has been experiencing a drastic increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, and subsequent deaths, since the past couple of weeks. Under the directions of the Andhra Pradesh State Government, the Chief Minister and the Visakhapatnam District Collectorate, there have been a number of disciplinary measures executed for the betterment of the people. In order to manage the Covid-19 situation better in Visakhapatnam District, a number of hospitals have been converted, or continued, as Covid-19 specialised centers. These have been divided into Category A and Category B, segmenting both private and government hospitals. The following is a list of Covid-19 hospitals in Visakhapatnam:

Category A- Government Hospitals

Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), Visakhapatn am CSR B l ock, KGH , Visakhapatnam Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases, Visakhapatnam Govt. ENT Hospital, Visakhapatnam

Category A- Private Hospitals

GITAM Hos pital, Rushikonda , Visakhapatn am Gayatri Vidya Parishad Hospital, Marikavalasa, Visakhapatnam St. Joseph’s Hospital, Visakhapatnam Care 2 Hospital, Near KGH, Visakhapatnam A Plus Hospital, Kurmannapalem, Gajuwaka

Category B-Government Hospitals

Rani Chandramati Devi Hospital , Visakhapatn am Regional Eye Hospital, Visakhapatnam District Hospital, Anakapalle Area Hospital, Narsipatnam District Hospital, Paderu Area Hospital, Araku CHC, Bheemunipatnam CHC, Aganampudi CHC, Gopalapatnam CHC, Pendurthi CHC, Yellamanchalli CHC, Chodavaram CHC, V Madugula CHC K Kotapadu CHC Kotauratla CHC, Nakkapalli CHC, Chintapalli CHC, Munchingput

Category B- Private Hospitals

Anil Neerukonda Hospital( NRIIMS) , Sangivalasa, Visakhapatn am KIM S ICON Hospita l , Sheela Nagar, Visakhapatnam Apo ll o Ho s pital, He a l t h City, Chinagadili, Visakhapatnam Seven hills Hospital, Ram Nagar, Visakhapatnam Pinnacle Hospital, Health City, Visakhapatnam Care Hospital, Ram Nagar, Visakhapatnam GIMS Hospital, Health City, Arilova, Visakhapatnam Suraksha Health Park Pvt Ltd, marripalem, Visakhapatnam Smile Care Multi Speciality Hospital, kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam Venkatarama Hospital, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam Vijetha Hospital, KGH Down Road, Visakhapatnam Queen’s NRI Hospital, Dwaraka Nagar, Visakhapatnam Omni R K Hospital, Ram Nagar, Visakhapatnam MB Multi Speciality Hospital, Health City, Chinnagadili, Visakhapatnam Indus Hospital, KGH Down Road, Visakhapatnam Medicover Hospitals, Health City, Visakhapatnam StAnn’s Ho s pital, Malkapur a m ,Visakhapatnam Dr.Demudu Babu Kamala Nursing Home, Visakhapatnam Usha Prime Hospital, Anakapalle Star Pinnacle Hospital, Health City, Visakhapatnam Q1 Hospitals, Health City, Visakhapatnam Mani Hospital, Narsipatnam SR Hospitals, Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam Tirumala Vijaya Hospital, opp Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital, MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam Vivekananda Medical Trust, Akkayapalem, Visakhapatnam Lancet Laparoscopy Center, Daspalla Hills, Visakhapatnam Daya Hospitals, opp A S Raja Grounds, MVP Colony Sree Sivani Multi Speciality Hospital & Research Institute, Collector Office Jn,Visakhapatnam LG Hospitals, Opp KGH Clock Tower, Visakhapatnam GJ Ho s pit a l s, H ea lth City, Ar il ova, Visakhapatnam Ujhwal Hospitals, Madhurwada, Visakhapatnam Aayushman Hospital, Zp Junction, Visakhapatnam

Further, nodal officers have been appointed, by the Andhra Pradesh State Government, for every hospital designated as Covid-19 hospital in the Visakhapatnam District.

These nodal will supervise all the Covid-19 related activities happening in the hospitals in the Visakhapatnam District. They will have to ensure that the patients admitted are being treated in a hassle-free manner. The availability of hospital beds will have to be updated on the designated portal every 6 hours. Further responsibilities will include arranging a 24×7 help desk to the aid of the relatives of patients, monitoring the hospital’s activities on a regular basis through CCTV footage, quality checks of the food being served to patients, tracking availability of Covid-19 related medicines.

Patients referred to these hospitals by the District Administration are to be given top priority. It has also been specified that the state Covid Command and Control Centre must be kept updated on the workings of these hospitals.

These nodal officers will be reporting to the Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam. Any further directives from the District Collector’s office must be executed without any delay.

This step has been taken in order to keenly monitor the Covid hospitals in the Visakhapatnam district and avoid any discrepancies with regards to the availability of hospital beds.