The spooky plotlines, spine-chilling sequences, and especially the eerie music, are what make a horror flick truly frightening. With plotlines getting diverse and better at giving the audiences jump scares, this genre never fails to keep us enthralled throughout the runtime. OTT platforms, as always aid us by making such movies readily available for us to stream. If you feel a 2-hour horror movie is a perfect choice to watch on a boring day, here we are with a list of eight Indian horror web series on OTT for you to have an engaging binge.

Here is the list of Indian horror web series you can watch on OTT for non-stop jumpscares and goosebumps.

Adhura

Adhura is a supernatural horror thriller. In this thrilling series, the narrative centres around a boarding school where an inexplicable and mind-boggling series of events unfolds. Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gaurav K Chawla, the show features Ishwak Singh, Rasika Duggal, Shrenik Arora, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles. The plot delves into mysteries that surpass our wildest imagination, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Typewriter

A group of ghost hunters plan on investigating a mysterious old villa, but before they can do so, a new family moves into the place. This leads to a frightening resurrection of the villa’s buried past. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this Hindi horror series features Palomi Ghosh, Purab Kohli, Samir Kochhar, and others in eminent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Ghoul

When a mysterious prisoner arrives at a remote military detention centre, Nida Rahim interrogates him. But in a frightening turn of events, the prisoner unleashes a demonic entity from Arabic folklore. Directed by Patrick Graham, this Hindi horror mini-series features Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Mahesh Balraj, and others in leading roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Gehraiyaan

After facing a traumatic experience in Bangalore, Reyna moves to Mumbai to work on her career. However, after moving, she is haunted by something paranormal. Curious to know why she is being targeted, she starts investigating. Directed by Sidhant Sachdev, this Hindi horror series stars Sanjeeda Sheikh, Vatsal Sheth, Radhika Bangia, and others in notable roles. Gehraiyaan is India’s first digital horror show.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Ankahi Ansuni

Umesh is the youngest inspector in the history of UP police. However, due to misconduct, he is demoted and transferred to Jhaagi, a town notoriously famous for unresolved crimes and horrifying sightings. Created by Saad Khan, this Hindi horror thriller stars Paresh Pahuja, Veebha Anand, Aatm Prakash Mishra, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Betaal

Betaal is a horror thriller starring Vineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Jitendra Joshi, Siddharth Menon, Suchitra Pillai and more. The story follows a team of special forces sent to a remote village to clear out a construction site. However, they unknowingly unleash a horde of supernatural creatures known as Betaal, undead British officers and their zombie army. As the soldiers fight for their survival, they must confront their fears and grapple with the dark history of the village.

OTT platform: Netflix

Kannamoochi

Directed by Avinaash Hariharan, Kannamoochi is a 2020 Tamil horror series starring Shamna Kasim, Amzath, Baby Aaradhya Shri, Shwethaa Shri, and others in crucial roles. A single mother, with her deaf and dumb daughter, moves to Chennai from Bangalore and settles in a dilapidated apartment with a dark past. How a 20-year-old murder of a family connects to her daughter’s disappearance forms the crux.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Shaitaan Haveli

Created by popular standup comedian Varun Thakur and directed by Ajay Singh, Shaitaan Haveli is a Hindi horror comedy series starring Varun, Pipa Hughes, Neha Chauhan, Bhupesh Singh, Shweta Singh, and others in key roles. The plot follows a team that picks a dilapidated bungalow to shoot their horror film. However, their plans take a turn when horrific incidents unfold during the shooting.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these Indian horror web series on OTT you are watching first.