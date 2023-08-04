With a myriad of new movie and web series releases today on our favourite OTT platforms, the weekend looks sorted. From a bunch of exciting Telugu movies to a gripping crime documentary, a Korean series, and a much-awaited Telugu series, this list has it all to keep you entertained. Make sure to check them out.

Here are the six movie and web series releases today on OTT to make your weekend plan bright.

Rangabali

Rangabali, directed by Pawan Basamasetti, is a Telugu action comedy drama featuring Naga Shourya and Yukti Thareja as the lead actors. The story follows a jovial and sexually liberated young man who shares most of his time with a friend. However, when he confronts situations conflicting with his local beliefs, he becomes outspoken. With a pharmaceutical background, he faces his father’s disapproval for lacking medical knowledge. To win the heart of a beautiful doctor, he assumes a mild-mannered persona, leading to amusing challenges in his pursuit of love.

OTT platform: Netflix

Bhaag Saale

Bhaag Saale is an entertaining crime comedy film directed by Praneeth Sai. The movie features Sri Simha Koduri and Neha Solanki in the lead roles, supported by a talented cast including Rajeev Kanakala, John Vijay, Viva Harsha, Sudarshan, Sathya, Varshini, and more. The plot follows a young determined man who has to retrieve an invaluable possession from a local goon. How he has to win the battle to win his love forms the crux.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Nagumomu Chalule

Directed by Balaji N, Nagumomu Chalule is a Telugu romantic drama starring Saketh Valluri and Yagnya Turlapati. This soothing story of love and laughter follows a heartbroken man who meets a woman who just broke her marriage. How the two find solace in each other’s company and rediscover the path to love forms the crux.

OTT platform: Aha

Pareshan

Pareshan is a movie that sheds light on the troubles that arise between friends, family and couples. The movie is written and directed by Rupak Ronaldson. It stars Thiruveer, Pavani Karanam, Bunny Abhiran, Sai Prasanna, Arjun Krishna, Buddera Khan, Ravi, and Raju Bedigala. Pareshan is all about how you get irritated when your relationship with friends, family or your lover gets disturbed. What steps do you take to fix everything or ruin it for the worse?

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Fatafati

Fatafati is a high-rated Bengali social drama directed by Aritra Mukherjee. The plot portrays the social evil of body shaming and how it affects the lives of the victims. This film stars Ritabhari Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee as the lead characters.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The First Responders 2

The First Responders is a Korean action thriller series directed by Shin Kyung-soo and stars Kim Rae-won, Son Ho-jun, and Gong Seung-yeon in plot-defining roles. The series follows a group of daredevils who go to any extent to save people from crimes, disasters, and emergencies. How these men from the police and firefighting department fight the baddies forms the crux.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Dayaa

Starring JD Chakravarthy, Eesha Rebba, Ramya Nmabeesan, Kamal Kamaraju, and other prominent actors in key roles, Dayaa is a Telugu crime thriller series directed by Pavan Sadineni. The plot follows a van driver who struggles to make ends meet. But hell breaks loose when he finds the dead body of a renowned crime journalist in his van.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Hunt For Veerappan

The Hunt For Veerappan is a crime biographical documentary that encapsulates the life of the dreaded smuggler, Veerappan. The four episodes portray the rise and fall of the “Forest King.”

OTT platform: Netflix

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge features 10 aspiring bakers, inexperienced but determined, as they compete in 10 episodes. With guidance from renowned pastry chefs, they vie to become the ultimate baker. The winner of this exciting competition will earn a generous cash prize.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, starring Sarah Lambert, Kirsty Fisher, and Kim Wilson, is a screen adaptation of Holly Ringland’s novel. The series follows a young girl escaping a violent past, who finds refuge with her grandmother on a flower farm. Showrunner Sarah Lambert brings this poignant story to life, exploring themes of healing, love, and self-discovery.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Let us know which one of these movie and web series releases today on OTT you are excited for. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.