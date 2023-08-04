The Visakhapatnam City Police solved the mystery behind the untimely death of One-Town police constable B Ramesh (39). Upon investigating the suspicious incident, the officials learnt that the wife, Shivani, killed her husband to smoothly continue her extramarital affair with Ramarao, a local driver.

For the unversed, Ramesh, a police constable residing in MVP Colony, was found dead on Thursday morning. His wife claimed he died of a sudden heart attack caused by excessive drinking. On the contrary, Ramesh’s parents suspected Shivani’s involvement in their son’s death and argued Ramesh had no health issues. They stated that the couple often fought and were on a rough patch.

The Visakhapatnam City Police, who launched an investigation, sent the body for post-mortem, during breathlessness and suffocation were ascertained as the reason for the death of the constable. Upon investigation, it was learnt that Shivani, her paramour Ramarao, and Ramarao’s friend Neela killed Ramesh on Wednesday by pressing a pillow against his face.

According to the police, Shivani has been in an illicit relationship with Ramarao for a while. This came to the notice of the locals as Ramamrao often visited the woman while her husband was away. Later, Ramesh, who learnt about this, asked Shivani to leave the house and continue her relationship with her boyfriend. The couple reportedly fought over their children’s custody.

The rift escalated, leading the wife to chalk a plan with her boyfriend to kill the constable. On Wednesday night, she allegedly made her husband consume alcohol and eventually killed him under the influence. The police revealed that Neela pressed a pillow against Ramesh’s face while Shivani tightly gripped his legs and Ramarao held vigilance outside the residence.

Additionally, the wife planned to enjoy the government benefits granted after the constable’s death. The couple married 11 years ago and shifted to MVP Colony after Ramesh was transferred from Bheemili PS to One-Town PS. The deceased police constable and Shivani had two kids.

