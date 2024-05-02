The Jana Sena party chief addressed a public meeting at Poorna Market junction in Visakhapatnam on the night of Thursday, 2 May 2024. The actor-turned-politician, Pawan Kalyan, lashed out at the YSRCP government in the State with his comments, alleging that it failed to help the people when they were in trouble. “What is the use of the government when it remained insensitive to the problems of people,” he questioned. Accusing the YSRCP government of plundering the State, Pawan Kalyan called upon the people to dislodge it.

In contrast, the Founder-President of the Jana Sena Party has said the TDP-BJP-JSP combine is all set to provide a stable and strong government in Andhra Pradesh.”I always think of five crore people, and not just of my party.”, he said.

Observing that the North Andhra region has a number of sportspersons, the JSP chief said that if voted to power, the combine would make Visakhapatnam a sports capital in addition to the financial capital.

Even with a strength of 151 MLAs and 30 MPs, including Rajya Sabha members, the YSRCP did nothing for the State, he said, asking the gathering whether they needed such a leader. Instead, Pawan Kalyan exhorted the people to elect the leaders who were committed to serving them.

Sri Bharat and Vamsikrishna Srinivas, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine candidates for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency and Visakha South segment respectively, also spoke at the public meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, in a gathering at Palakonda in the Parvathipuram Manyam district, where Jana Sena’s candidate Nimmaka Jayakrishna is running, it was declared that agriculture was the alliance’s other main focus. Pawan Kalyan expressed his disappointment in the YSRCP administration with his comments, pointing out that they failed to finish the Left Canal of the Thotapalli project, which required no more than `230 crore. He pointed out that the cost of this project is merely 10% of what the government expended on the removal of party colours from state buildings. Pawan Kalyan assured to bring back all the ST and SC schemes that were discontinued by the YSRC government and pledged to introduce CPS or a similar plan for the public servants, as per the commitments made in the manifesto.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.