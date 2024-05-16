On 22 and 23 May 2024, Vizag is set to host celebrations for International Biodiversity Day. BVA Krishna Murthy, the Member Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, announced that the event will be held under the theme, ‘Be part of the plan’.

The event will feature talks by notable figures in the field of biodiversity, discussing its importance, the necessary precautions for its preservation, and the actions that need to be taken.

The national-level seminar will be held at the Andhra University Convention Centre located at Beach Road.

In addition to the talks, the State Biodiversity Board will set up exhibition stalls at the same venue, and present the ‘Biodiversity Conservation Awards’ to raise awareness, particularly among young people and students, about the importance of preserving biodiversity. As part of these efforts, essay writing, painting, and sculpture competitions will be held for 9th and 10th grade students at 9 am on 21 May, at the Indira Gandhi Zoo in Visakhapatnam.

Biodiversity, or the variety of life on Earth, is the result of approximately 3.5 billion years of evolution and includes millions of unique species. However, our lifestyle and the resulting environmental pollution and global warming are causing damage to biodiversity, leading to the extinction of many species. For instance, sparrows, once a common sight in every household, are gradually disappearing. India, home to about 45,000 plant species and about 77,000 animal species is one of the world’s 12 biodiversity hotspots. However, more than 10% of this biodiversity is at risk, with many species on the brink of extinction. Over the past few decades, more than 50% of forests and over 70% of water bodies have disappeared.

The use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in agriculture has increased due to the profit-driven motives of pharmaceutical companies, leading to soil degradation and loss of biodiversity. Areas inhabited by tribal communities in our country have a higher level of biodiversity, with a greater variety and types of crops. However, recent genetic modifications are also posing a threat to biodiversity. It is crucial to conduct thorough short-term and long-term studies before introducing these modifications into any living species.

To preserve biodiversity, we need to change our lifestyle, reduce chemical pollution and global warming, and protect animals and plants. We should also avoid using products made from animal skins and work towards protecting plant habitats.

Vizag is set to celebrate International Biodiversity Day with great pomp and enthusiasm on 21 and 22 May. Citizens are encouraged to attend and draw attention to the theme of planet preservation during these celebrations!

