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Now Reading: Get set for a new waterfront experience

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    Get set for a new waterfront experience

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Get set for a new waterfront experience

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesJust now

Waterfront Promenade Visakhapatnam: What to Expect

A new tourist destination is all set to recreate the people of Visakhapatnam. Soon, they will have a new waterfront experience as the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) formally launched a public promenade near its International Cruise Terminal.

VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu inaugurated the long waterfront space to support tourism. It offers visitors a view of ship movements and other activities of the harbour.

With green spaces, decks, a children’s play area, a public plaza, and a food court, the promenade provides a safe space for visitors to witness port activities from a close range. Besides, it has a spacious parking zone for the benefit of visitors.

Designed at a cost of about Rs 15 crore, the project has been taken up to improve tourism infrastructure in the fast-developing Visakhapatnam.

Likely to become another major attraction in the City of Destiny, the recreation zone will be opened to the public very soon.

Read also: MP lauds services of nurses

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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