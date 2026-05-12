VMRDA Fast-Tracks Roads to Bhogapuram International Airport

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal and Commissioner N. Tej Bharat have directed the engineering staff to expedite the laying of the master plan roads, undertaken by the VMRDA, to connect the Bhogapuram International Airport.

Pranav Gopal and Tej Bharat inspected the ongoing BT works of the road from Nerellavalasa to Tallavalasa on Monday.

Later, they ordered completion of the road works in the time stipulated without any compramise on quality of construction.

Pranav Gopal said that out of the seven major roads undertaken by the VMRDA for the Bhogapuram International Airport, the construction of three roads has already been completed and the remaining roads would also be completed in June.

Supervising Engineer Madhusudhan Rao, Executive Engineer Durga Prasad, Deputy Executive Engineer Ravi Shankar and others accompanied the VMRDA Chairman and the Commissioner.

Read also: Japan firm to help govt. for IT development in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.