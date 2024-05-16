Craving some rich, creamy korma, or a spicy, melt-in-your-mouth kebab? While food in Vizag comes in all colours and cuisines, there aren’t a great many options for Vizagites when it comes to Mughlai food. That is why we have curated a list that will come in handy when you’re craving some delicious Mughlai goodness. Hands-down, these are some of the best Mughlai restaurants in Vizag:

Kamat

Topping the list of places that serve authentic Mughlai food is the infamous Kamat Restaurant. Kamat is primarily known for its assortment of kebabs and finger-licking biryani. Their menu features Murgh Malai Kebab, Kalmi Kebab, Mutton Keema Mughlai Biryani and everything in between, making it the perfect destination to satisfy your Mughlai cravings.

Location: Multiple outlets

Zeeshan

With biryanis like Chicken Kalmi Biryani and Chicken Mughlai Biryani that will leave you floored, Zeeshan’s menu is every Mughlai-lover’s dream. They offer a range of starters, with their Chicken Malai Kebab being their speciality. Be sure to try their Kalmi Masala and Chicken Shahi Korma when you’re there!

Location: Opposite Chitralaya, Jagadamba junction

Behrouz Biryani

From their range of lip-smacking starters, their Murgh Haleem Kebab and Murgh Seekh Kebab are a crowd-favourite. They have a variety of Biryani menus, including Shahi, Alishaan, and Shaan Biryanis, making it the ideal spot for a lunchtime feast! Their creamy Gosht and Murgh Haleem served during Ramadan is absolutely delectable! Do keep in mind that this restaurant is order-only!

Helapuri Restaurant

With a variety of Mughlai dishes, ranging from Chicken Kalmi Biryani and Kalmi Kebab to Mutton Mughlai biryani, Helapuri Restaurant makes for a great Mughlai option when you’re on a budget. Their bestseller, Chicken Mughlai Biryani, is a truly mind-blowing experience!

Location: Jagadamba, Diamond Park

Zaffran

Novotel’s Zaffran would be a great place to go to indulge in a luxurious Mughlai feast. Right from Keema Naan and Tangdi Kebab to Murgh Tikka Makhani and platters, Zaffran’s menu has everything you could want!

Location: Novotel, Maharanipeta

Although the list isn’t vast, these places are worth every penny! Immerse yourself in a heavenly Mughlai experience at these restaurants – the best that Vizag has to offer!