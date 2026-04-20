New food places in Vizag: 7 restaurants & cafes that you should visit!

There is never a shortage of good food in the city. Be it muri mixture sold on streets, or piping hot biryanis served in restaurants, there is something unique about the food scene in Vizag. While the well-known food places offer comfort food, there are new food places constantly popping up in town. Starting from delish grilled burgers, European breakfast spreads to crunchy and creamy desserts, we’ve got you covered. Here are some new restaurants, cafes, and other food places in Vizag that are worth a visit!

7 new restaurants, cafes, and other food places in Vizag that you need to check out!

1. Burgrill

Here’s a new spot for juicy burgers in town! Burgrill- the OGs of grilled burgers is a popular burger food chain, started in 2016 by people who shared the love for gourmet-style healthy burgers. The burgers are made fresh every day, ensuring healthy and tasty burgers every time! You can choose from a wide range of sandwiches, fries, and fried chicken options to savour.

Location: 50-92-2/6, Surya Enclave, Santhi Puram, Shankarmatam Main Road Landmark : Canara Bank SME branch,

2. Feel Laban

If you love kunafa-themed desserts, this place is a must-visit! India’s beloved Egyptian dessert brand, Feel Laban, is now in Vizag, offering mouthwatering creamy laban-based treats and desserts. The flavour choices at this place range from Pistachio, Kinder Nutella, Pistachio Nutella, and many more!

Location: Opposite Venkateswara theatre out gate, Saraswathi Junction, Jagadamba Junction,

3. Theeram Kitchen and Bar

Located within Fortune Inn Sreekanya, Dwaraka Nagar, Theeram is a new addition to the city’s flourishing food scene. The word theeram translates to shore, an ode to the city’s coastal heritage. This place serves South Indian coastal-inspired dishes and signature drinks, all of them paired with a serene ambience.

Location: Sreekanya Road, Dondaparthy, Dwaraka Nagar

4. Babi-Cha

If you are on the lookout for some delicious boba tea, then this place is for you! Started this year at the Spencer’s location in RK Beach, Babi-cha is the perfect hangout spot in town. Featuring Vizag’s first-ever live ice cream experience, there are several treats here to sample from, including ice creams, iced lattes, cold brews, and other food items.

Location: Ground floor, Sagarika Apartments, 7-5-7/1, Pandurangapuram,

5. Ansoma Cafe

Located on the streets of Pandurangapuram, this quaint cafe is an ideal spot to chill out with friends or for a solo date. The cafe offers an extensive menu with many dishes, including sandwiches, pasta, pizzas, burgers, and lip-smacking desserts.

Location: Ground floor, Panchmeru Apartments, Panduranga Swamy Temple Rd, Pandurangapuram

6. Bakers and More

Bakers and More is the newest bakery and cafe in Yendada. The bakery dishes out yummy dessert options like Chocolate Mud Cake, Almond Nougat, brownies, muffins, and many other baked goods. They also offer customisable cakes, made with precision, perfect for any special occasion!

Location: Opposite Vaisakhi Skyline Apartments, Yendada

7. Flurys

Kolkata’s most loved confectionery since 1927, Flurys is now in Vizag! The bakery and tearoom serve traditional European confectionery items, breakfast dishes, tea sandwiches, lunch and dinner menu, and an indulgent dessert menu.

Location: 205A, Dutt Island, Siripuram

8. Bombay Kitchen

Bombay Kitchen, at SunCrisp Studio Rooms brings the authentic Mumbai street-style favourites like Vada Pav, Chole Bhature, and more. Each item is made fresh with local ingredients, making this a must-visit place.

Location: Opposite S3 Sports Arena, MVP Colony

With these new food places in Vizag, your next dining out is sorted! Let us know in the comments below which of these new cafes and restaurants in Vizag you will be visiting!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.