OTT releases this week: Top shows and movies to watch

Your OTT watchlist just got a serious upgrade. From chilling true-crime documentaries and gripping dramas to an animated spin-off and a star-studded thriller, OTT releases this week have something for everyone. Here’s a roundup of the biggest titles dropping across Netflix, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video this week.

Here is the list of OTT releases this week that must be on your watchlist:

1. Untold: The shooting at Hawthorn Hill

Michael Barisone, an Olympic equestrian, shot his student Lauren Kanarek twice, which turned into a high-profile attempted murder case. Barisone and Kanarek’s professional alliance turned toxic after a feud. Barisone walked free after being acquitted under the cover of mental instability.

Streaming from: April 21

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Criminal Records – Season 2

Cush Jumbo plays June Lenker, and Peter Capaldi plays Daniel Hegarty, who share a complicated bond and are forced to work on a complicated case together. June happens to be at the site when a young man is killed during protests. Consumed by guilt, she gives her everything to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Streaming from: April 22

Where to watch: Apple TV

3. Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders

What started as a search for the missing Shannon Gilbert turned into the unravelling of a mystery of four murder victims, referred to as Gilgo Four: Amber Lynn Costello, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Megan Waterman, and Melissa Barthelemy. A married architect, Rex, was arrested as the prime suspect. The case received a chilling resolution, despite Rex Heuermann pleading guilty to murdering nine women. The case also exposes the negligence of police forces who took the victim’s plea for help for granted.

Streaming from: April 22

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Stranger Things: Tales from 85

Set in the winter of 1985, this animation is the spin-off of the iconic five-season series. This story is about a group of kids, led by Eleven, who protect the Upside Down town and its people from a vicious monster, Vecna.

Streaming from: April 23

Where to watch: Netflix

5. If Wishes Could Kill

A group of high school students discovers a mysterious app called Girigo, which allows them to download videos of their desires. The downloaded videos become reality, but this comes with a heavy price. Once the wish is granted, a countdown starts, risking the children’s lives. After the death of a classmate, the kids desperately find ways to escape the same fate.

Streaming from: April 24

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Marty Supreme

Featuring Timothee Chalamet in the lead role as Marty, a narcissist yet ambitious boy who lives with his mother and works in his uncle’s shoe store. To fulfil his ambitions, he steals from his uncle, abandons his pregnant girlfriend, and forsakes all bonds. The movie shows his rise to fame, his arrogance and his transformation after becoming a father.

Streaming from: April 24

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7. Apex

This intense survival thriller throws two powerful forces into a brutal face-off in the harsh Australian outback. Charlize Theron plays Sasha, a woman retreating into the wilderness for peace, only to discover she’s become the target in a twisted game of survival. Opposite her, Taron Egerton takes on the role of a sharp, relentless hunter who uses the wild terrain itself as his greatest weapon.

Streaming from: April 24

Where to watch: Netflix

Whether you’re in the mood for real-life crime stories that are stranger than fiction, a nostalgic trip to Hawkins, or a cinematic character study with Timothée Chalamet, OTT releases this week deliver on all fronts. Clear your schedule and pick your next binge; there’s no shortage of compelling viewing to keep you hooked through the weekend.

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